Man! She Feels It’s A Bummer! Why Shania Twain Missed Taylor Swift’s Ceremony

It’s been just over a week since America’s royal wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and people are still buzzing about it. The superstar couple made big headlines with their Madison Square Garden wedding that shut down a few streets in New York City and brought out many Hollywood and sports stars. It seemed like anyone who was anyone got an invite, and that included Shania Twain. However, she was not in attendance, and man, she made it clear that her absence was a bummer!

Twain did, in fact, get an invite to Swift and Kelce's massive (yet intimate) wedding, which isn’t a surprise. Swift started in country, and the “Opalite” singer admitted she was inspired by Twain as she transitioned into pop. However, the "Any Man of Mine" singer revealed to eTalk that she couldn’t attend the wedding, even though she would have loved to. The reason is both a bummer and ironic, and it just shows how schedules can really get in the way:

Taylor Swift invited me to her wedding, and I couldn’t go because I was already committed to Harry [Styles]’s shows. I was already committed, and I couldn’t go. But I mean, I would have done anything to be at Taylor’s wedding. I would have done anything, and that would have been really lovely for me to be there. But I was with Harry.

The country superstar opened up for Harry Styles during his 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London for his Together, Together tour. The shows ran from June 12 to July 4, and unfortunately, the Tayvis wedding was on July 3. So, Twain not only just missed it, but also had to open for Styles on the same day Kelce and Swift got married.

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It is funny knowing that Twain couldn’t attend because she was opening up for Swift’s ex-boyfriend. However, according to Variety, Styles also reportedly got an invite to the wedding, but of course, he couldn’t attend either because of his tour. His better half, Zoë Kravitz, was in attendance as she is one of Swift’s very good friends.

At the very least, Twain knew about the invite and simply couldn’t go. Meanwhile, some people have been revealing that they got invited to the wedding but thought it was a scam, and I would never forgive myself if that happened to me. Thankfully, that didn't happen to Twain, and while she really wanted to be there, she also had a good reason for missing it.

Meanwhile, more details are being released about the Tayvis wedding, and we finally got a look at Swift’s wedding ring thanks to the fact that they attended Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding in California. Vogue posted pictures from the New York Giants wide receiver and fitness instructor’s outdoor ceremony on Instagram that included the newlyweds with Tayvis, and Swift was seemingly rocking a new ring stack.

As of now, official photos from the Tayvis wedding have not been released, but the Internet is going wild with AI photos, as it did with Zendaya and Tom Holland’s fake wedding photos. However, once we get a real look inside MSG, you best believe I'll be taking it all in. Based on what Shania Twain said about missing the ceremony, I'd guess she will be too.