The Comments After People Found Out Karlie Kloss Made Taylor Swift's Wedding Guest List Are Sending Me

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married (as we all know from that cute-but-kind-of-cringe announcement outside Madison Square Garden), and still one of the biggest topics of conversation is still the reported 1,000 guests. Rumors had indicated Karlie Kloss was not invited to the event, so when Swift’s former BFF showed up in all of her golden glory, you better believe Swifties had a lot to say about it.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss used to be practically inseparable, but somewhere along the way the two had a falling out (some called it a breakup), possibly over Kloss’ continued friendship with Scooter Braun amidst the music producer’s feud with Swift. Either way, the model was dripping in gorgeous liquid gold as she was photographed on her way to Madison Square Garden on July 3.

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

This definitely put Swifties on high alert. What did it all mean? Did the ex-besties reconcile? The comments on DeuxMoi’s Instagram page that showed Kloss en route were predictably bonkers. In fact, one reaction from swiftiesforeternity had more than 2,200 likes as of this writing:

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Yeah people are gonna lose their shit over this one haha

Others echoed that sentiment with comments that included:

this is a bigger news story than the wedding itself tbh – laurendennehyy

– laurendennehyy I'm sure people are going to be totally chill and normal about this – jordycray

– jordycray This is the same woman who sat in gen pop at the eras tour – cmbody

This was definitely bigger than the time Karlie Kloss attended an Eras Tour show — sitting in the nosebleeds rather than in the VIP tent — because anybody can technically score Taylor Swift concert tickets, but not everybody can be invited to the biggest celebrity wedding of the year. Just ask Blake Lively.

Speaking of the Gossip Girl alum, many fans pointed out how unfathomable it was to see Karlie Kloss and not Blake Lively heading to the Garden. Fans wrote:

Who would have thought 2 years ago karlie Kloss would be going and Blake lively not 😂 – annajhealey

😂 – annajhealey If 2023 me told me that THE Karlie Kloss will attend Taylor weeding instead of Blake Lively I absolutely wouldn’t believe it – mardemontserrat

– mardemontserrat 😭 how did she score an invite and not Blake – ritikaaa926

– ritikaaa926 Karlie but no Blake DAMN – torilnay

– torilnay I wish I could see Blake seeing this – prime.kind.of.mom

It wasn’t just Karlie Kloss’ presence at the wedding that had Swifties shook — it was her choice of outfit. Some fans have long theorized that Kloss and Taylor Swift were romantically involved, and that songs like evermore’s “Gold Rush” — which contains lyrics like, “What must it be like to grow up that beautiful? With your hair falling into place like dominos” — were written about her.