Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Is Poking Fun At James Bond, Now Give Me That Crossover

When it comes to saving the world, there’s a handful of people that do it best. Naturally, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is promoting its own hero in that very capacity, as the fast and furious ads promoting the film’s April debut have even touched upon the world of the MCU . However, the marketing campaign is now poking fun at James Bond; which by personal code means that I must now demand a crossover.

Right now, you’re probably thinking it’s a crazy idea to mix Ben Schwartz’s Sega character with 007. It’s a point I’ll gladly concede, as frankly, the tones definitely don’t match. At the same time, when you’ve got Paramount releasing posters like the one I’m about to show you, the excitement about such a match up is unavoidable. Here’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2, promoted on Twitter , under a very Bond style title:

His enemies are roadquill. #SonicMovie2 speeds into theatres April 8. pic.twitter.com/hTz09Nfw3BFebruary 22, 2022 See more

All of this talk about James Bond and Sonic the Hedgehog meeting up is only part of the comic nature that surrounds this franchise. In fact, this is only part of a series of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 posters released with individual “2” puns, in honor of what Ben Schwartz himself called “Sonic 2sday.” When you’ve got a second entry to a surprise smash like Sonic The Hedgehog being released, it’s kind of a natural fit when a date like February 22, 2022 lands in your lap.

Seeing “License 2 Quill” on a poster for Sonic’s big sequel is kind of par for the course, especially as we’re in-between Bonds and heading into the franchise’s 60th anniversary celebration. Still, just imagine if somehow Daniel Craig was contacted to show up in a quick ad for this latest Sonic movie. He's certainly brought back the Bond character for rather unexpected comedy sketches, and his killer sense of humor would make it work if the right parties said yes.

However, there's a greater potential for comedy sitting right in front of our faces. Should Idris Elba actually land the role of James Bond after the “conversations” that producer Barbara Broccoli has had with his name in the mix, his role as current antagonist Knuckles would make for an interesting source of humor on the road ahead. As Sonic The Hedgehog 3 was officially announced for development, alongside a Knuckles TV spinoff, either of those projects could poke fun at the vocal resemblance between the Echidna and the potential face of the next James Bond.

Again, Sonic The Hedgehog and 007 will more than likely never meet. It’s just too ridiculous of a prospect, even in a world where trailers contain jokes about The Rock being president . Though when you put those two thoughts together, the logic of Sonic having a chili dog induced dream sequence where both of those things happen to be present already begins to write itself. Some ideas just won’t take no for an answer.