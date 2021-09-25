Watch Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Get Hilariously Outsmarted By Gal Gadot In New Clip For Netflix's Red Notice

It’s been less than a month since we got our first real look at Netflix's thrilling heist comedy Red Notice. The first trailer made it clear why the film is one of the most expensive Netflix has ever produced and didn’t skimp on revealing some of the film’s most elaborate stunts and special effects. But the streaming giant has seemingly decided to entice us even more, this time with an exclusive clip from the film that shows Gal Gadot in action as she first out-fights, and then outwits, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

If you’ve seen the trailer for Red Notice, then you know the basic premise: FBI Agent John Hartley (Johnson) is on a quest to apprehend an internationally renowned thief Sarah Black (Gadot) with the help of her rival, Nolan Booth (Reynolds). Hartley is especially focused on besting Black, who seems to delight in the cat-and-mouse game they engage in, much to the frustration of Booth, who just seems to want to commit some crimes.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long scene from Red Notice gives us a closer look at what we can expect from the film, especially when it comes to the overall tone and dynamic between the three main characters. It is, in a word, chaotic. Take a look at the clip below:

Watching Wonder Woman slam The Rock and Deadpool into several glass containers and knock them around a bit with some ancient weaponry is definitely going to end up being a weekend highlight. The scene ending with the two men handcuffed together while she seems to make off with her prized bounty provides the exact kind of cliffhanger that should leave viewers wanting more.

While the first trailer gave us a basic understanding of the plot, this scene does a lot of work in helping us get a feel for what the film offers. It’s part hand-to-hand combat, part sexy innuendo. And of course, it also gives all three actors a chance to show off their sense of comic timing.

When Netflix first announced Red Notice, it was hard not to notice the incredible star power the film had lined up. All three actors are formidable forces all on their own with multiple blockbusters under their belts. Having multiple A-list stars sharing the screen doesn’t always work out well but, in this case, the stars seem to have solid chemistry. Despite some setbacks and logistical challenges due to COVID-19, everyone involved with Red Notice seems to be thrilled with the final product, especially Dwayne Johnson, who is actually teaming up with Netflix again.

The clip from Red Notice premiered as a part of Netflix’s global fan event, Tudum. The highly anticipated film will hit the streaming service on November 12.