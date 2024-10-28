'This Is Not A Joke:' While Speaking About The Possibility Of Pitch Perfect 4, Anna Kendrick Revealed Her Mom Hilariously Pitched An Idea For The Film

Anna Kendrick’s latest movie, Woman Of The Hour, arrived last weekend for anyone with a Netflix subscription , but amidst promoting the movie, she’s noticed she’s getting a lot more calls for Pitch Perfect 4 from the public. Oh, and her own mother, who even reached out to her about an idea she is “willing to sell.”

When Kendrick stopped by Chicks In The Office to talk about her thrilling directorial debut , she spoke to the possibility of the Barden Bellas reuniting after 2017’s third movie. As the actress shared, in the past six months particularly, she’s noticed the public is “really insistent” on another sequel about the a cappella group, including her mom. In her words:

It’s wild, my mother – this is not a joke, I could show you the texts right now – texted me last night at 10 p.m. and was like ‘If you guys do a Pitch Perfect 4, I have an idea.’ And she didn’t tell me it over text, maybe it’s top secret. And then she followed up and was like ‘I’d be willing to sell it to Paramount for the right price.’ And I was like ‘Well, it is a film made by Universal, so I mean maybe you're just a smart business lady.’

As Kendrick shared on the podcast, she is getting calls for Pitch Perfect 4 so much that it’s even reaching text exchanges with her closest relatives. While on the show, she shared that her own mother has “an idea” for how the franchise could continue, but wouldn’t get into details over text. Oh, and she’s so serious about it, she started talking about getting the studios involved. Aca-scuse me, Mama Kendrick is clearly ready for her daughter to return just like fans!

Kendrick was then pressed about whether Pitch Perfect 4 was actually in the works, or something a lot of people want. Here’s how she responded:

I think it’s just something people want. I always feel that if something’s going to be made to happen, Rebel is always going to be the steam train that marches into Universal, or Paramount, who knows?

Speaking of Rebel Wilson, back in May, the actress said there was a fourth Pitch Perfect “being developed” but the script had to be right first before moving forward. It doesn’t sound like Anna Kendrick is clued into the process, but it’s great to hear she’s up for it, should a good idea roll in. She continued:

We’re all like ‘We would love to’ if for no other reason than we’re constantly trying to get the ten of us in a room together again.

Many of the Pitch Perfect gals are close friends in real life and have reunited multiple times in their personal lives, including for the movie’s 10th anniversary a few years ago . When CinemaBlend caught up with Brittany Snow earlier this year, she said she picked Anna Kendrick’s brain about directing while helming her own first feature , Parachute. Since the gals have kept up their bond so well over the years, it certainly feels like it’s only a matter of time before Pitch Perfect 4 happens.

Universal needs to sit down with Anna Kendrick’s mom ASAP pic.twitter.com/T4kQFK0wYkOctober 25, 2024

However, every movie needs the budget to back it up, and as Rebel Wilson spilled earlier this year, Universal almost replaced the whole cast with younger actors for the third film, and it felt like “a kick in the face” to the original cast. Hopefully with all this conversation around another movie, we do see Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and more in a sequel, because the people certainly want it!