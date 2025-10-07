As Ridley Scott Complained About Mediocre Movies, Channing Tatum Has His Own 'Make Bad Things To Get Paid' Take
What two very different A-listers really think about modern movies.
Two major Hollywood voices have recently weighed in on the state of the 2025 movie schedule and film industry as a whole, and neither is exactly thrilled. Legendary director Ridley Scott and actor-producer Channing Tatum have shared their candid thoughts about the pressures and pitfalls of modern moviemaking.
What Ridley Scott Said
During a recent screen talk at the BFI Southbank on Sunday, October 5, Ridley Scott joined a Q&A session and didn’t mince words when asked if he’s been keeping up with anything on the movie or October TV schedule. Maybe he’s been eyeing Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth with his Hulu subscription. After all, he knows that world better than most. But per Yahoo! News, the legendary Alien director offered a blunt take, saying:
One title in his oeuvre in particular left him stunned. The Blade Runner creator added:
It’s tough to argue with that take, as Black Hawk Down is widely regarded as one of the most intense and realistic war movies ever made, with a stacked cast to match. Still, praising your own work? That’s a bold vibe.
While Scott admitted that the industry occasionally produces something worthwhile, he called it a rarity, saying it feels like a “relief” when a genuinely good film breaks through the noise.
Channing Tatum's Take
While Scott speaks from the vantage of a director and elder statesman of cinema, Channing Tatum recently offered his own perspective from inside the Hollywood machine, and it’s equally disheartening. During a recent Hot Ones interview, the Magic Mike star discussed the complex and often compromised state of film development today. He explained to the host:
The actor didn’t name names, but his frustration seemed to echo a larger sentiment felt by both artists and audiences, which is that it’s harder than ever to get genuinely great, original work made when the economics are built around predictability and profits.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Two Share Similar Concerns From Different Angles
Although Ridley Scott and Channing Tatum come from different corners of Hollywood, they agree on one thing: too many movies are being made for the wrong reasons. Whether it’s creative compromise, studio interference, or franchise overload, both point to an industry that often sidelines quality — and even when strong films do get made, as with The Rock’s The Smashing Machine (which performed poorly), they don't always do well at the box office, as the audience doesn’t always show up.
It’s worth noting, despite their concerns with the industry, neither Scott nor Tatum is stepping away from the game. The filmmaker’s next project, The Dog Stars, is slated to release on the 2026 movie release schedule. As for Tatum, he is set to return to the big screen soon with Roofman, a new NSFW crime drama that is scheduled to land in theaters on October 10th and is already generating buzz.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.