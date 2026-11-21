Now, The Simpsons may get all the credit for "accurately" predicting news events, but it’s time we give a shout-out to one of the best sitcoms of all time : Friends. That's because decades after a funny interaction about Batman and James Bond happened on that show, The Batman star, Robert Pattinson, was cast as 007 . Seriously, I really can’t get over the fact that Monica and Chandler debated this decades before he was cast as both.

In the debate, the couple was arguing about which icon was cooler, and it's really never been more relevant than it is right now. At present, Robert Pattinson is DC's Bruce Wayne, and he is currently filming The Batman: Part II, which is reportedly slated for a 2028 release. He also just got announced as the next James Bond. So, in reaction to all this, HBO Max resurrected this Friends moment:

The humorous moment occurred in Season 7, Episode 20, “The One with Rachel’s Big Kiss,” and is thanks to Rachel, who hooked Chandler and Ross up with celebrity tuxes for Chandler’s wedding to Monica. However, after our favorite funny man discovers his soon-to-be brother-in-law is wearing a tux worn by Val Kilmer, he fears his Pierce Brosnan tux is no longer the coolest one. This led to Monica trying to convince Chandler that 007 was cooler, which is the scene you witnessed above.

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At this point, I’ve seen a plethora of Pattinson in every franchise jokes , but this one may just be my favorite. Though those who are predicting he’ll appear in Doomsday to stop Doctor Doom or pop up in The Hunger Games tie for second place. Regardless, fans continue to have BIG reactions to the 007 news, which has yet to die down on the internet. So naturally, they had to weigh in on the Friends debate too, and some even had to call out his Twilight days:

And Edward Cullen had a Volvo. - meglap

Are we just forgetting Batman is also Bruce Wayne who is basically James Bond. - ryno

Batbond - Ãlàgá

Robert vs Pattinson - Exogenesis_24

ARE YOU TELLING ME.... THAT ITS BEEN OUR FACE THIS WHOLE FREAKING TIME?!?!?!?!?! - Author Elizabeth Cole

Batman has catwoman, Talia Al ghul, and Bruce Wayne get all the ladies - User648948483

Personally, I think we should dub Pattinson ‘Batbond’ and call it a day.

Along with the funny reactions to this Friends debate, some fan reactions had me emotional, with reminders that Matthew Perry was an avid Batman fan. He even collected memorabilia, which, to me, throws a point in Batman’s favor and adds another Friends episode to the list of Perry's work that will forever make me miss the actor .

Now, getting back to this clip from Friends, I think this Batman vs. Bond debate may live on longer than Pattinson’s tracksuit meme . Though something tells me the actor won’t mind.

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However, it’ll be a bit before we see him return to the cape or put on a suit. Don’t worry, though, we aren’t going to experience a Pattinson drought. The actor can be seen in Dune: Part Three as Scytale, when it premieres on the 2026 movie schedule on December 18.

Then, the 26th movie in the spy franchise is expected to start production next year, and work on The Batman: Part II will continue. Personally, I think it'd be kind of cool if they brought the Friends debate full circle by dropping the movies at the same time for a ‘Batbond’ double feature event.