Surprise, Bill Murray And ‘Milkshake’ Singer Kelis Are Reportedly Dating

Sometimes there are certain celebrity romantic pairings that seem like a match made in heaven, or at the very least make some degree of sense. For example, although it was never officially confirmed they were together, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly dated while working on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, though they ultimately split by September 2021. But then there are pairings that come along which are completely surprising, and today brings one of those, as Bill Murray and singer Kelis are reportedly dating.

According to The Sun, the Ghostbusters actor was seen in London last week watching the singer behind singles like “Milkshake” and “Bossy” perform on stage at the Mighty Hoopla music festival, and he’s attended some of her other recent shows too. But apparently this isn’t just Murray being a fan of Kelis; the outlet’s sources claim that they were together at the same hotel and have been “getting close for a while” after meeting in the United States. The 73-year-old actor also posed with the 43-year-old singer backstage.

The article explains that Bill Murray and Kelis have bonded over having suffered similar loss, with the former’s second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler (they divorced in 2008), passing away in 2021, while the second husband, Mike Mora, died last year. An unnamed “friend” had the following to say about Murray and Kelis’ relationship:

They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla. But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.

While I doubt I’m alone in never having put Bill Murray and Kelis dating on my bingo card, this certainly isn’t the only couple with a big age gap to get attention in the news lately. In those cases though, they revolve around babies coming, with 79-year-old Robert De Niro having welcomed his seventh child, and 83-year-old Al Pacino awaiting the arrival of his fourth child. This relationship news also comes after Murray, who recently appeared as Lord Krylar in Ant-Man: and the Wasp: Quantumania (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), faced a misconduct complaint while working on Aziz Ansari’s now-scrapped movie Being Mortal last year, with it later being alleged that he’d kissed and straddled a “much younger” female crew member.

Although the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is slated among the 2023 new movie releases to come out in December, it has yet to be officially clarified if Bill Murray will reprise Peter Venkman in it. For now, he’s evidently enjoying his time with Kelis, and should any additional details about their relationship be shared, we’ll let you know.