The Sweet Way Rachel Zegler Shouted Out ‘Best Girl’ Snow White On Her 87th Anniversary

As the upcoming Disney remakes continue through our 2024 movie schedule , there’s even more on the 2025 movie schedule , including Snow White. Rachel Zegler, who will be playing the titular role, celebrated the ‘best girl’ and OG princess’ animated theatrical debut over the weekend with some sweet posts to her Instagram stories.

The Y2K actress called back to the original film as the actress and company gear up for their upcoming remake release. She posted a sweet homage to Walt Disney’s first and one of the top Disney princesses ’ Hollywood debut to her stories on her IG account . The first has Snow White in the background and Zegler in the foreground, with the Westside Story alum sharing her love for the soft-natured princess.

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s cute, simple and fun. And, most importantly, it shows that the most veteran Disney royalty is still as popular as ever. Even with all of the Zegler controversies that have gone on surrounding the upcoming woodland Disney blockbuster , she is still dedicated to the caring and compassionate princess. I appreciate her ode to the ‘best girl’ who started the new era.

Another great image from her charming ode shows The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes alum with her Disney World park counterpart. The two are in conversation and looking sweetly at one another.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Seeing the stories has been great, and for her to give Snow White, the character, props publicly makes me excited to see how the film will do the same. The emoji hearts between the two are an adorable touch and it helps make her feelings known all the better.

The 2025 film has had a lot of bumps along the way. Between the aforementioned controversies, as well as production schedules (a la the SAG-AFTRA strike), Snow White and her dwarf friends have been feeling the delay. When the trailer finally dropped, and many people had strong feelings about the leading lady, lots of fans remained by her side and praised the movie’s choice of Zegler.

Again, the Spellbound actress has known her fair share of divided audiences with projects she’s been on. The singer and actress most recently was a part of Kyle Mooney’s ‘painfully accurate’ (and debatable) horror comedy Millennium movie , which had many mixed reviews and feelings. She has continued to pull through and show up for her projects in a way that feels honest and true to the young actress. I’m glad that she pulled up for the most important one of them all though, our favorite folktale housekeeper.

What will come with next year’s live-action remake–no one knows just yet (there are some speculations out there). We do know, though, that the "Best Girl" aka Snow White is still as celebrated as ever as she reached her 87th anniversary. And that Zegler is so ready and thrilled to shout out the sweet princess she’ll be playing.