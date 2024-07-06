Sydney Sweeney Wore A Bandana As A Top, And It’s Giving Summer

Sydney Sweeney has been schooling all of us on summer fashion since the spring, and she just added to her immaculate catalog of fits perfect for this hot season. This most recent look from the Anyone But You actress featured her wearing a bandana as a top, and I must say, it’s flirty, fresh and further proof that she's a fashion icon.

As you likely remember, Sydney Sweeney was all over the 2024 movie schedule during the first part of the year, and now she seems to be taking some deserved time off. We’ve seen her epic trips that included her dressing up as a chic pirate , wearing tropical sets, zip lining and kiteboarding, which were vacation goals . Now, while it’s unclear if these selfies Sweeney posted on Instagram are from a trip or not, she's giving major summer vibes, and I’m very here for it. Check it:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

In a fun series of mirror selfies that Sweeney dubbed “chaotic,” she showed off a matching two-piece set that featured a brown bandana top and a matching mini skirt. According to her stylist Molly Dickson’s IG post about the ensemble, the fit is by Miu Miu, and that includes the beachy bag she’s holding which features a brown bandana that matches the rest of her look.

This is one of many Miu Miu outfits Sydney Sweeney has worn in recent months. While promoting her horror movie Immaculate , she wore a cutout dress by the designer brand. And, most notably, during the weekend of the Met Gala, she wore multiple outfits by Miu Miu. During that first weekend in May, Sweeney was spotted in a chic brown tow-piece set (via Dickson’s IG ) that featured a bandana-ish top that’s within the same realm as the top she’s wearing in these images. Her gorgeous baby blue ball gown that she wore to the gala was also custom Miu Miu.

Clearly, Sweeney has a good thing going with the designer brand, and I love that she’s been rocking outfits for all occasions by them.

Honestly, this look is simply another addition to the Euphoria star’s lexicon of magnificent fashion moments. From going pants-free just in time for No Pants Day for a Jimmy Choo campaign to rocking Angelina Jolie’s famous Marilyn Monroe dress to the Oscars, she’s been killing it!

Right now, she’s not even promoting a project, and her fashion game is so on point. So, you just know that when it’s time for her to let us know about her latest movie or series, her outfits will be next level.

