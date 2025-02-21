Sydney Sweeney's Back In Wintry White For Latest Red Carpet Event, But It's Her Hair That's A Total Mood

In between Sydney Sweeney working hard on movie sets to be part of the 2025 movie schedule (namely this December’s The Housemaid), the actress just had another jaw-dropping red carpet moment. After Sweeney recently was seen out and about in New York City taking part in a snowball fight in wintry white , she's stunning in the color again for an Armani Beauty event in Berlin, Germany. However, it’s her perfect long waves that I can’t get over.

Ready to see the ultimate hair goals? Check out Sweeney’s look while at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival:

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Armani beauty)

When Sydney Sweeney posted about the event on her Instagram , she said she made a “quick stop” to the European country since she has been a face of Armani Beauty, specifically for the My Way fragrance. She was wearing a strapless white Giorgio Armani gown with silver detailing and diamond-encrusted rings on her fingers. The real star of the show was her long-flowing waves that really accentuate her gorgeous blonde hair that have been seamlessly blended with a light brown tone at the top. My hair has never and will never look as fly as Sweeney, and while I’m totally OK with that, I can’t get over this look.

She was styled by Molly Dickson, who also has other famous clients, like Bella Hadid, Lana Del Rey, Hilary Duff and Sadie Sink. Her hair was magically wielded by Glen Oropeza, who frequently has his hands on Sydney Sweeney’s luscious locks for all sorts of events. Like that one time she stunned in red over the holidays or went brunette for the Met Gala.

Sweeney is currently in production on The Housemaid movie , which is among upcoming book adaptations coming to the big screen this year. She’ll play the role of Millie, the titular housemaid who gets hired by a well-off couple (played by It Ends With Us’s Brandon Sklenar and Amanda Seyfried) to be a live-in housemaid, but it’s not long before Millie starts to sense some oddities in the home.

Considering the plotline of The Housemaid, it’s unlikely that Sydney Sweeney and her perfect hair will make an appearance in the flick, but that’s the life of an actress! She’s giving Hollywood star realness at this Armani event, before acting like she goes back to set and pretends she lives in an attic that only locks from the outside.

A red carpet moment like this must raise chances Sydney Sweeney will be next Bond girl , right? She absolutely slayed this look, and as I can imagine, this won’t be the last time seeing one of her looks makes me contemplate growing out my hair. Well done, Glen!