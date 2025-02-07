Sydney Sweeney Had A Snowball Fight In A Classic All White Winter Outfit, And This Is The Kind Of Energy I Strive For

One second Sydney Sweeney is celebrating the new year in a bikini on a jet ski, and the next she’s in New York City wearing an outfit fit for a winter wonderland, and I’m here for it all. However, today, we’re focusing on this winter look. That's because as more snow makes its way East, I’m taking in these photos of the actress having a snowball fight in an all-white ensemble and trying to manifest that kind of energy for myself.

Throughout January, Sweeney has been spending time in New York City. Earlier in January she was seen out and about with her Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar. She was also spotted on the streets of the Big Apple in this stunning all-white outfit. While it’s giving chic night out, the Anyone But You star also decided to prove it was fitting winter wear as she got into a snowball fight while rocking it:

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

This look is sincerely stunning. The giant cream-white coat with fur around the edges is giving New York City chic, and the white pants, turtle neck, boots and purse round out the look flawlessly. Also, even though the image was taken at night, the black Celine Triomphe sunglasses complement the white Burberry Knight Arc purse with gold hardware to perfection.

Apparently, Sweeney was in a snowball fight with her fiancé Jonathan Davino when these images were taken, per In Style . And I have to say, the Burberry coat looks even better in action. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

She can take the hit as well as she can give it, and I’m living for it.

Honestly, I’m especially here for this because the Euphoria star is giving the energy that I’m striving for this winter. As someone who lives right outside New York City, I was here for the storm she got caught in here, and I’m about to experience another one. If I can give high fashion and fun while trying to survive the snow, I’d say I’m doing pretty well. Now, I just need to try and do it all as effortlessly as Sweeney seems to.

To quote the Super Bowl commercial the actress is in with Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, “I’ll have what she’s having.” Speaking of that ad, Sweeney’s first project of the year is this fun When Harry Met Sally-themed spot that will air during this weekend’s big game.

Then, after that, we get into the heavy hitters that make up her exciting year. So far, Sweeney has two films on the 2025 movie schedule . First, she’ll star in the film Americana alongside Halsey and Eric Dane. To round out the year, we’ll get the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid (which started production last month). Along with those, she has multiple other films in the work, including a Christy Martin biopic. So, there’s a bunch of projects and fashion to get excited about.

However, all that is a ways away, and, at least for me, a snowstorm is not. So, for the time being, I’ll be staring lovingly at these amazing snowball fight pictures and manifesting this kind of winter energy for myself.