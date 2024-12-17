‘Santa’s Not The Only One Rocking Red This Season.’ See Sydney Sweeney Throw On Another Perfect Red Dress As The Holidays Approach

As the holiday season continues, many are getting into the spirit in a myriad of ways. That may come in the form of decorating one’s abode, baking cookies or singing Christmas carols. I wouldn’t be surprised if actress Sydney Sweeney engages in at least one of those yuletide traditions. However, the fashion-savvy starlet is definitely channeling that holiday cheer in a somewhat on-brand way. Sweeney just sported another perfect red dress and, while posting about it, she made an A+ reference to Santa Claus.

The 27-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to share a post that’s part of her collaboration with Armani Beauty. While the cosmetics products were on display, what might’ve really caught fans’ eyes was the stunning red ensemble the Eden actress was wearing. As perfect as the outfit was, it was the caption that truly set off the post, as the Anyone but You star wrote, “Santa’s not the only one rocking red this season.” Check out the post down below:

Look out, St. Nick! Because it looks like this year, Sydney Sweeney is coming to town, and she’s coming in hot (with high-quality makeup in tow, too). Seriously, the star looks absolutely stunning here, and that honestly shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering how chic she typically is. Sweeney’s recent post also seems to further solidify the notion that she loves wearing red dresses.

This actually isn’t even the first time this year that the Euphoria cast member has even worn such attire. Just a few days ago, the actress shared another post with another red dress, proving it’s the look of the holiday season. Funny enough, around this time in 2023, Sweeney wore a red piece as well, which was part of a string of excellent gowns she’d worn around that time. Very few people can pull off red, and I don’t think there’s any doubt that Sweeney is one such person.

As of this writing, the Madame Web alum’s latest post has garnered more than 2 million likes, and various fans are hyping up her outfit. This outpouring of love comes after the actress opened up about dealing with body-shaming comments due to recently surfaced paparazzi photos. When she shared messages, she received a wave of support from stars like Lili Reinhart and Phoebe Dynevor. The White Lotus alum seemed to have a lot of support in that case, and that’s shining through here as well.

It goes without saying that Sydney Sweeney has had a big year, as she marked the releases of multiple movies. She’s also been filming as well, as she most recently wrapped on her biopic about Christy Martin, the former professional boxer. Quite frankly, I can’t help but love it when a star stays booked and busy.

The actress’ work aside though, I’m now curious as to whether she’ll grace us with any more fresh ensembles before the year is out. Personally, I’d love to see her show off one more red fit before the holiday season ends. If she doesn’t though, that’s fine, as she’s already more than made an impression with the ensembles she’s already revealed.

Keep an eye on the 2025 movie schedule for information on Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming films, and stream one of her latest flicks, Immaculate, now using a Hulu subscription.