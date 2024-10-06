‘Everyone Knows She’s Talented, Magnetic And Beautiful,’ But Glen Powell Reveals What Makes Sydney Sweeney A True ‘Movie Star’ And ‘Friend’
Glen Powell sends sweet praise to Sydney Sweeney.
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell revived the rom-com genre with $100 million hit Anyone but You. They truly are strong rom-com partners, who need to make another movie. But, as great as they are on screen, their off-camera relationship is also sweet. If there was further need for proof of what a strong friendship these two have, Powell revealed his take on what makes Sweeney a true “movie star” and “friend.” And these sentiments are very sweet.
The Euphoria star truly has had a fantastic year. Other than her surprise box office success with Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney had a great time hosting SNL in March and starred in and produced the horror movie Immaculate. With all of her great accomplishments this year, Glamour saw fit to crown the 27-year-old starlet Woman of the Year! Glen Powell was interviewed as part of Sweeney's cover story and emphasized the importance of the humanity she brings to her work:
Isn’t that sweet? It’s true that with each role Sydney Sweeney has performed, it’s easy to see all of the passion she infuses into her alter egos. That's something that makes her so compelling and lovable when she's on screen. For instance, in Sweeney’s HBO productions, like The White Lotus and Euphoria, she’s incredibly capable of bringing humanity to her characters, even if they're unlikable.
Glen Powell, like many of us, knows just how talented and gorgeous Sydney Sweeney is. But the Twisters actor also provided some keen insight into what kind of person the Big Time Adolescence star is when the cameras aren't rolling:
With all the sweet praise that Glen Powell gave Sydney Sweeney, it’s no wonder he that he wants to work with her again after Anyone But You. In fact, Powell revealed that he and Sweeney are currently planning their next movie together. The Hit Man actor has compared their relationship to George Clooney and Julia Robert's, and I can't disagree with the similarities. When two actors have really great chemistry and a successful working relationship, it makes sense to keep pairing them up.
As for Glamour’s Woman of the Year, she'll continue to be a “true movie star." She told the outlet that she plans to “just keep working.” Sydney Sweeney is indeed booked and busy, as she's working on her female boxing biopic on Christy Martin and collaborating with Ana de Armas in Ron Howard’s Eden. All the while, keep up with the schedule of 2024 movie releases so that you know what's heading to theaters soon.
