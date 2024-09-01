Sydney Sweeney Went Full Goth In A Gorgeous Black Dress With Only Lace Flowers On Top, But I Have No Idea How It Stays On

Another day, another jaw-dropping fashion moment from Sydney Sweeney. With a couple of movies already having hit the 2024 movie release schedule , the actress stepped out at the Venice Film Festival ahead of her new movie Eden’s premiere next week in Toronto. The summer seems to have been good to the Euphoria star, as showed off lots of great looks while boating with her friends and even her puppy , but her latest outfit brought out a much darker side. Sweeney channeled her goth era in a floral black gown at the film festival, and I’m not quite sure how the dress is staying on.

Red-and-black attire was the theme of the Armani Beauty Passione Party on August 31, and celebrity fashion icon Sydney Sweeney understood the assignment, showing up in a floor-length black dress with strategically placed florals covering her chest. Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Armani Beauty)

I am always excited to see what Sydney Sweeney will do next, whether she’s dressing casually with a bandana as a top or going full Cinderella stepsister with the puffy hip swags shown above. I’m a little perplexed by how the gown is actually on her. Is the shawl-like back doing the heavy lifting, or are we dependent on a neck halter here? While the florals on her right side do go all the way up to her neck, I’m assuming those on the left (the ones that are barely keeping her from freeing the nipple) must be staying on with the help of an adhesive.

A video on her Instagram gives us some different angles to further inspect how all the parts are staying where they’re supposed to:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

De Beers diamonds complete the look, as the Anyone but You star allows her smooth blonde waves to fall down one shoulder onto the front of the lacy flowers.

Sydney Sweeney recently spoke out about her viral fashion choices , saying she doesn’t let other people’s opinions dictate her wardrobe. We’ve seen that play out in her favor, not only with unforgettable, upscale moments like when she wore Angelina Jolie’s Marilyn Monroe dress at an Oscars afterparty or her see-through number at the Anyone But You premiere , but in her swimwear as well.

The actress flaunted the cutest retro one-piece during her summer travels and paved her own way in a white swimsuit when everyone else was having a black bikini summer. The summer months may be coming to a close, but I don’t think that means we’ll be seeing any less of Sydney Sweeney — on our screens, if not on her social media photo dumps.

