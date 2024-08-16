Sydney Sweeney Posts ‘Thirst Trap’ Photo Dump From A Boat

Is there a person who exists in this world who’s having more fun this summer than Sydney Sweeney? After a couple of movie releases in 2024 — with varying degrees of success, mind you, from Madame Web, Immaculate and last year’s Anyone But You — the actress has been traveling the world , periodically treating her followers to photo dumps from her adventures . In the latest installment, Sweeney seemed to be feeling a bit cheeky, as she highlighted her backside in a “thirst trap.”

The Euphoria actress and some friends enjoyed some fun in the sun recently, posting several photos as they enjoyed a gorgeous day on the water. I’m not sure where Sydney Sweeney was vacationing this time, but the tree-covered hills that surround the lake are absolutely stunning. The views of the foreground aren’t so bad, either, as you can see from her Instagram :

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to showing off her assets — heck, she played a server at Hooters during her recent Saturday Night Live appearance — and the ladies were definitely on display in a couple of the above images, thanks to the front zipper of her swimsuit being left at half-mast. However, this series of pics was all about that bum. She added a caption, demurely suggesting, “i think they call this a thirst trap,” and boy did she understand the assignment.

While there may have been minimal cheek coverage on her swimwear, Sydney Sweeney’s suit was actually much more modest than we’re used to seeing from her. The black one-piece was long-sleeved, with a thick white stripe running from the top of her collar down to her hips.

The White Lotus alum has pretty varied tastes when it comes to her swimsuits, so it’s always fun to see what design she’ll flaunt next. Earlier on her travels she sported the cutest retro one-piece , and whoever says horizontal stripes aren’t flattering clearly hasn’t seen Sydney Sweeney. She also flipped black bikini summer on its head and showed off a white two piece as she lounged on a large hammock. Traveling the world and looking that good seems to be exhausting work!

I fully support Sydney Sweeney using her time off to travel to all of these beautiful places, especially looking at all of the projects she’s got coming up. We’ll likely see her pop up on the 2025 movie schedule , but more importantly, there’s the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3 . After so many delays, Sweeney will reunite with the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer in January 2025, when production will supposedly (finally) resume on Sam Levinson’s provocative HBO drama.

Until that time comes, however, I’m sure her fans won’t be upset if she continues to drop more thirst traps.