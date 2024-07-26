Sydney Sweeney's World Travels Continue As She Posted Photos Of Her Eating Spaghetti In A Robe In Paris

Our girl Sydney Sweeney can’t stop, won’t stop traveling! This summer she’s been quite the globetrotter, with Greece being the last stop she posted about, and her latest adventure brought her to Paris. While we’ve seen a bunch of recreational activities from the actress, her latest trip was a professional one, however, it looked just as fun!

Following the release of two films on the 2024 movie schedule , Sweeney has been spending time taking a much-deserved break and working on projects that aren’t on-screen. This has included brand deals and partnerships that she’s been highlighting on Instagram, and she recently posted about her Samsung deal from Paris. While it’s connected to work, there seemed to be a lot of play involved in this photoshoot too, take a look:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

That first image is basically the definition of picture-perfect. Sweeney eating spaghetti while wearing a white robe and black sunglasses on some sort of terrace with the literal Eiffel Tower behind her is dreamy.

The videos after that incredible first image featured her showing off the phone and her Paris adventures. Fun mirror selfies, her using translate in a cafe, a clip of her editing photos on her phone, and another video of her taking self-timed group images make up the videos in the photo dump, and they’re all so much fun.

Read More About Sydney Sweeney (Image credit: Sony) Sydney Sweeney Just ‘Developed Some Film’ From The Anyone But You Set, And The Sweet Throwbacks Have Me Wanting A Sequel ASAP

Meanwhile, the photos dispersed throughout this dump were just as cute. I related to the one of Sweeney napping on the couch in her robe. And I really loved the images of her seemingly twirling down a street, jumping with the Eiffel Tower in the background, and, of course, your classic kiss-face selfie with the iconic Paris landmark behind her.

This latest fun summer photo and video dump comes on the heels of Sweeney’s Greece trip, and her post about Elixir Ultime L’Huile Originale, which featured her wearing a fun retro swimsuit . Plus, earlier this spring, she dressed up like a chic pirate , rocked some cute Mickey Ears at Disney World , and went kiteboarding on trips, while also mixing in various uploads about brands like Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu.

On all levels, Sydney Sweeney is thriving. Her latest trip to Paris looked like a dream, and I love that she got to eat some incredible-looking pasta in a robe while also getting some work done in a gorgeous city.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I mentioned, this rest, relaxation and work outside of acting is well-deserved. At the end of 2023, Sweeney found box office success with her rom-com Anyone But You (which can now be streamed with a Netflix subscription ), and then she dropped Madame Web and Immaculate in the first few months of 2024.