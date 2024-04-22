‘Good Times And Tan Lines:’ Sydney Sweeney’s Sweet Sheer Vacation Two-Piece Is Fun For The Sun

With spring now in full swing and the summer on its way, it’s likely that many of us will soon be heading out on vacation. Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to get the chance to take in some well-needed downtime. It’s in situations like those that some may opt to live vicariously through others, and I’d wager that some have been doing that with Sydney Sweeney as of late. The 26-year-old star has been vacationing in Mexico as of late and has seemingly been living her best life. Now, she’s dropped another post from her excursion, which shows off her sweet sheer two-piece, and it’s definitely fun in the sun.

The Euphoria actress’ updates have been shared to her Instagram account over the past few days. One of her latest posts closed out the weekend and included a plethora of sweet photos. There were a number of notable tidbits within the carousel, including a video clip. In it, the star could be seen sporting a white sheer outfit while on a sandy beach. Said beach also shows her happily dancing barefoot as a mariachi band plays “La Bamba.” Check out the post, which she simply captioned “good times and tan lines”:

I think we can all agree that Sydney Sweeney is one happy camper as she takes in the sun and sand. That’s also a sweet ensemble that she sported while shuffling her feet to the beat of the sweet tunes. And that’s not even the biggest highlight of the package of pics she shared. Photos also show her hanging out with friends and her dog, which can be seen wearing a tiny sombrero in one snapshot. Another pic that seems to have caught people’s attention is one that shows Sweeney wearing a sweatshirt that reads, “sorry for having great tits.”

Her time in Mexico has been marked by some other notable moments as well. Just recently, the A-lister posted another picture that showed her dressed as a chic pirate . I’m honestly not sure what sparked that specific choice of wardrobe. However, it’s now hard not to imagine seeing her star in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie at some point. (Call her, Disney.) Another post she shared also sees her taking in a bit of kiteboarding . All in all, if you didn’t think the actress was vacation goals before, then you might want to rethink that.

A Hollywood Producer Called Anyone But You 'Unwatchable' And Then Ripped Into Sydney Sweeney

Truth be told, she could probably use the relaxation time due to just how busy she’s been over the past few months. Sydney Sweeney closed out 2023 promoting the rom-com she headlined with Glen Powell, Anyone But You, which crushed at the box office. She then kicked off the new year by doing press as a member of the Madame Web cast . And, more recently, she made the rounds for her horror flick, Immaculate , which has a killer ending . Taking all of this work into account, I think it’s fair to say Sweeney deserves some time to rest.

Of course, her vacation won’t last forever and, before we know it, the A-lister will be back to the old grind. Whether that schedule will include her hit HBO drama remains to be seen, as Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed , and the stars have been instructed to take on other projects. Until she gets back to the real world though, it’s likely that Sydney Sweeney will continue to flaunt her sheer outfits and more while enjoying all that Mexico has to offer. And, quite frankly, I couldn't blame her for doing that.

Fans of the star can check her out in Immaculate, as the scary entry on the 2024 movie schedule is still playing in theaters. Netflix subscribers will also be able to stream Anyone But You starting on April 23.