We've Reached The Point Where Even Puka Nacua's Teammates Are Weighing In On Him Shooting His Shot With Sydney Sweeney

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua appeared to shoot his shot with Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney with a two-word response to one of her latest interviews. And hey, these days we fully know romance can bloom anywhere, just look at how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship started, for example. Now, the moment has gone so viral that his teammate was asked to weigh in.

How Did Puka Nacua Shoot His Shot With Sydney Sweeney?

Before we get to the latest news, let’s recap what actually happened. Well, Sydney Sweeney is Cosmopolitan’s latest cover star in a new issue that came out in late January. In the profile, she shared her thoughts on her ideal partner, which was making the rounds online. Here’s what she said:

Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man.

Puka Nacua saw the quote above on an X post from Complex, and he retweeted it along with these words:

Love skydiving

That’s one way to get some attention! Nacua’s post has since earned over 19 million views on the social media site and tons of comments about the football player shooting his shot with the Hollywood star. Following the comment, the 24-year-old wide receiver was asked on Wednesday by reporters about the comments, to which he played rather coy, admitting he’s actually afraid of heights, “so it’ll be interesting.”

How His Teammate Weighed In

Following Puka Nacua’s viral moment, his teammate, Byron Young, who is an outside linebacker for the Los Angeles team, was asked to react (via New York Post). Here’s what he said:

I got confidence in him… I hope he gets there. I hope he gets the date. That’d definitely be a Hall of Fame move.

You've got to love the support here. Young also said, “You miss 100 percent of the shots that you don’t take” during the new interview.

Between Nacua’s fear of heights and Sydney Sweeney allegedly still dating Scooter Braun (Sweeney and Braun were seen holding hands just a few days ago on JustJared), it may not be a good idea to bet on the wide receiver’s chances with The Housemaid actress just yet. However, you never know!

We assume the viral moment could have reached Sweeney at this point if we’re at the point where even his teammate is being asked to weigh in. However, the actress has also been busy launching her lingerie line, which sold out in hours after an alleged misappropriation of the Hollywood sign with piles of bras.

Sweeney also recently beat her own box office record with her latest movie The Housemaid, and is set to be back on Euphoria, which is on the 2026 TV schedule to premiere on April 12.

Meanwhile, as this viral moment continues to make waves, we'll let you know if anyone else comments.