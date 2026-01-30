Sydney Sweeney On Wanting To Create Great Underwear After Getting ‘Slammed’ For Her Anyone But You Bikini

Sydney Sweeney has never shied away from talking about her body and how people have commented on it . Now, as she launches her new line of intimate apparel with SYRN, she’s getting real about why she wanted to create her own line of underwear after she got “slammed” for the way a bikini fit her in Anyone But You.

Over the last week, Sweeney has gone viral for a stunt she pulled for her lingerie line that involved the Hollywood sign . However, now, she’s speaking more about the clothes themselves and why she wanted to make them. Opening up to Cosmopolitan about the “nonnegotiables” she had while creating SYRN, the actress said:

If I wouldn’t wear it, I wouldn’t want to make it. In sixth grade, I was a 32 DD, and I remember going to the store to get my first wire bra. It was silk and the only bra I felt good in. I literally wore it to the point that it had holes in it. I brought it into my SYRN office and was like, ‘This is how much this bra has meant to me.’ It has stood by my side my entire life.

As Sweeney’s star has risen, conversations about her chest have also persisted. She’s always maintained a positive outlook on it, and she’s never backed away from the talk about her body. Now, she’s leaning into that more with this brand.

Speaking about why she wants to make products that “stay with women” and don’t do things like ride up their backs, she said:

I want to make bras that stay with women. And it’s really difficult finding things that support you but don’t ride up your back. I got slammed for what I wore in Anyone But You.

In Anyone But You, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription , Sydney Sweeney has numerous scenes where she’s wearing a bikini. She is also donning one on the poster. During this recent interview, as you can see above, she acknowledged how she got “slammed” by people over how her bikini fit her.

Speaking a bit more about the reactions folks had to what she was wearing and how it fit her, she said:

Everyone was dragging me and I’m like, ‘Guys. When you have boobs that are heavy and not fake, if your top doesn’t fit perfectly, it’s going to ride up.’

The fact of the matter is, size inclusivity has always been an issue in women’s fashion, specifically. As Sweeney pointed out here, it was always hard for her to find a bra she felt fit her well. So, that’s what SYRN is attempting to fix. As she said:

I feel like I’ve had to explain how boobs work for forever now. I’ve dealt with this my entire life. I don’t ever want a girl to feel like I did after everyone came at me for a ’fit I had no control over.

Now, as we learn more about this new line of lingerie the actress is releasing, we’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can get excited about the work she has coming to the screen this year.