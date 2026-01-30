Sydney Sweeney On Wanting To Create Great Underwear After Getting ‘Slammed’ For Her Anyone But You Bikini
How the rom-com impacted all of this.
Sydney Sweeney has never shied away from talking about her body and how people have commented on it. Now, as she launches her new line of intimate apparel with SYRN, she’s getting real about why she wanted to create her own line of underwear after she got “slammed” for the way a bikini fit her in Anyone But You.
Over the last week, Sweeney has gone viral for a stunt she pulled for her lingerie line that involved the Hollywood sign. However, now, she’s speaking more about the clothes themselves and why she wanted to make them. Opening up to Cosmopolitan about the “nonnegotiables” she had while creating SYRN, the actress said:
As Sweeney’s star has risen, conversations about her chest have also persisted. She’s always maintained a positive outlook on it, and she’s never backed away from the talk about her body. Now, she’s leaning into that more with this brand.
Speaking about why she wants to make products that “stay with women” and don’t do things like ride up their backs, she said:
In Anyone But You, which you can stream with a Hulu subscription, Sydney Sweeney has numerous scenes where she’s wearing a bikini. She is also donning one on the poster. During this recent interview, as you can see above, she acknowledged how she got “slammed” by people over how her bikini fit her.
Speaking a bit more about the reactions folks had to what she was wearing and how it fit her, she said:
The fact of the matter is, size inclusivity has always been an issue in women’s fashion, specifically. As Sweeney pointed out here, it was always hard for her to find a bra she felt fit her well. So, that’s what SYRN is attempting to fix. As she said:
Now, as we learn more about this new line of lingerie the actress is releasing, we’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can get excited about the work she has coming to the screen this year.
That’s right, along with her new business venture, Sydney Sweeney also has exciting movies and TV shows in the works. This includes Season 3 of Euphoria, which will premiere this spring on the 2026 TV schedule. So, there’s a lot to talk about when it comes to her as she continues to act and work on brands like SYRN.
