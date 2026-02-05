I Definitely Did Not Have Kylie Jenner Wearing A Bra Made Out Of Literal Pomegranate Seeds On My Bingo Card This Week

Kylie Jenner is always at the top of the celebrity fashion game, whether she’s flaunting pink latex lingerie on social media or a classic LBD while accompanying Timothée Chalamet to awards shows. However, when considering what look she might attempt to pull off next, I definitely didn’t expect to see her wearing a bra made out of literal pomegranate seeds as she promotes the newest product from Kylie Cosmetics.

As far as the Kardashian-Jenner family’s fruity fashion, we’ve seen Khloé Kardashian use an apple as a shirt and sport a to-die-for wild cherry print bikini. However, I can’t recall a time before now when actual fruit was made into a garment for one of the reality stars to wear. Kylie Jenner showed off her bra of pomegranate seeds on her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

The fruity top is clearly the focus of the photoshoot, in which she’s promoting Kylie Cosmetics’ new pomegranate lip butter, because in the video, we can see that she’s wearing a towel wrapped around her waist. I can’t imagine there’s a matching pomegranate panty to complete the set, right? That’s more Kim Kardashian’s thing with her Valentine’s Day edible underwear.

Kylie Jenner fully embraced the antioxidant-filled seeds, not just wearing them on her body but using them to fuel her body as well. Is this method eating? Method modeling? Regardless, the influencer said:

Eating my pomegranates on our pomegranate lip butter shoot, dressed in pomegranates.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a celebrity transform a non-clothing item into a piece for their wardrobe. The pomegranate bra definitely has vibes of Jennifer Lopez’s coat of live white roses from Paris Fashion Week in 2024 (she didn’t eat the roses), but it isn’t quite as avant-garde as Lady Gaga’s meat dress (hopefully she didn’t eat the meat).

We’ve also seen Julia Fox wearing a dress of leaves and shoes made from hair extensions (no, not together; that would be crazy), while Miley Cyrus stepped out in a chainmail outfit formed from 14,000 safety pins.

More recently, Kylie Jenner has been sporting a bit of orange (the color, not the fruit), as she and Timothée Chalamet were method dressing to promote his movie (and Academy Award nomination for) Marty Supreme. In addition to the matching orange leather they wore to the film’s premiere, Kylie also posted pics of a skin-tight, floor-length gown of orange sequins that her partner definitely approved of.

I’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for that full Kylie Cosmetics pomegranate campaign. I also can’t wait to see what’s next for Kylie Jenner’s relationship, as people are starting to wonder if all of these rumors of impending engagement and questions about Timothée Chalamet getting married are a strategic move on the couple’s part during awards season.

We’re also on the lookout for updates on The Kardashians Season 8, which is expected to hit the 2026 TV schedule, with the first seven seasons available to stream now with a Hulu subscription.