See The Lingerie Video That Got Sydney Sweeney In Hot Water With Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney launched her own lingerie line in eye-catching fashion.
2025 was the year that Sydney Sweeney appeared in a commercial for blue jeans and blew up the internet, only to get mired in a bit of controversy. It appears 2026 will be the year Sydney Sweeney makes a commercial for underwear and blows up the internet... and once again gets mired in a bit of controversy. Yesterday, we learned that a stunt pulled for Sweeney’s lingerie line had her in trouble with the people in charge of the Hollywood Sign. Now we can see just what the fuss is about.
Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram has officially released a video of the Housemaid actress and several others going guerrilla on the Hollywood Sign with a whole lot of underwear. It shows the group driving up to the sign under the cover of night and covering the Hollywood Sign in underwear, part of Sweeney’s new line, which we now know is called SYRN. Check it out.
This is all part of the initial ad campaign for SYRN, which is set to launch officially tomorrow. As ad campaigns go, it’s certainly not that extreme. However, this video, now hitting the internet, may be exactly the thing that could potentially get Sydney Sweeney in trouble. Because the people in charge of the Hollywood Sign say the actress didn’t have the proper approvals to do it.
TMZ recently published an email from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the IP of the Hollywood Sign, which claimed that, while Sweeney’s production had a license to film, it did not have the proper permits that would have allowed for commercial use of the Hollywood Sign. Now that Sweeney’s video promoting her lingerie line is out, that’s exactly what we have.
Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has also posted images of her modeling her new line, which will be far less controversial, though likely far more viewed.
The video is certainly designed to look like the Euphoria star and company are doing something they're not supposed to do, so the claim that they didn't have permission to do this may be true and also very intentional.
The initial email from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce was sent several days ago, but it’s unclear if there has been any communication between the two sides. Some agreement may have already been reached. It’s also possible there have been crossed wires and the film production had, or believed they had, whatever authorization was required.
It’s also possible that the release of this video is going to get legal wheels in motion. If the team didn’t have permission to be at, and climb all over, the sign, there’s the potential for criminal charges of trespassing and/or vandalism. There’s also a potential civil suit for the use of the Hollywood Sign IP without permission.
