Sydney Sweeney’s Viral Underwear Stunt Made A Big Splash, But Some Internet Users Can’t Stop Roasting It

These days it's almost expected for major celebrities to have a side hustle. Ryan Reynolds owns a gin brand, Tom Holland has a non-alcoholic beer line, Hugh Jackman bought a coffee company. Sydney Sweeney isn't hocking any drinks at this point, but in a move that seems very on-brand for the starlet, she has now launched her own lingerie line, and while most fans are supportive of the line and notorious manner in which is was revealed, many are also having fun with it.

SYRN, the new lingerie line, officially launches today, and that means there are plenty of new sexy pictures of Sydney Sweeney in her underwear on the internet…if that’s your thing. The comments on the official announcement are full of people looking forward to making a purchase or simply…admiring Sweeney's all-natural merchandise.

While most are excited for the launch of SYRN, and nobody has any problem with Sydney Sweeney or the line itself, that hasn’t stopped a few on social media from poking a bit of fun at a couple of different elements of the brand, specifically the logo and the name, because how exactly do you pronounce it? Comments include:

The logo for Syndey Sweeney's lingerie line looks like it's for a salad dressing company that launched in 2019 - @Emily_Sundberg

Synthetic green juice manufacturer - @Blkchn_Benzos

took me a while to realize it's meant to be "siren" lmao - @SoniaBaschez

Agree, I was pronouncing "cern" and thought that was an odd name… - @networkthinking

I’ll be dead honest, until I saw the comment above, I had no idea I was supposed to be pronouncing SYRN as “Siren.” That totally makes sense now that I see it, but I’d thought it was some sort of weird acronym with SY standing for Sydney, and I kept trying to figure out what the rest of the name meant. Although the idea that it's supposed to be pronounced the same way as CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, is hilarious, and I may just start doing that for fun.

While many are having some fun with Sweeney’s new venture, the launch of SYRN hasn’t been entirely fun and games. Part of the line’s initial marketing included a stunt on the Hollywood Sign that involved stringing some of the underwear across the famous landmark. The problem was that, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which controls the IP of the sign, Sweeney and her team did not have permission to include the sign in the advertising or to climb all over it, stringing bras around.

It’s unclear what, if any, consequences might be in the future for the stunt. There is the potential for criminal charges for vandalism and/or trespassing, as well as the potential for a lawsuit over the unauthorized use of the Hollywood Sign.