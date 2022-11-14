Sylvester Stallone Offers Update On Marriage To Jennifer Flavin Following Recent Reunion

A couple months ago, it looked like actor Sylvester Stallone was headed towards a divorce with wife Jennifer Flavin. Bur through some thought and weighing out the pros and cons over such proceedings, Stallone and Flavin walked back their decision, reconciling in the name of family. That hasn’t stopped the man we know as Rocky Balboa from looking back on how he’s changed in light of this close call, as a new update has arrived on the couple’s current status.

While promoting the premiere of his entry in the 2022 TV schedule Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone took some time and shared a little bit of well earned wisdom. Talking with ET at the premiere of his Paramount+ show, here’s how the actor reflected on his personal growth in the aftermath of recent events:

I used to have my priorities all screwed up, you know, work came first, and eventually, I came out of that delusional thinking, and they come first. So, you're right, to actually have them here, that's what it's all about.

Appreciative of his family, Stallone’s comments above are comforting after what could have happened if things had moved forward. For a brief period of time, the potential divorce between Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin seemed like it was gearing up for the usual headlines you’d expect.

A firm example of that is when stories surrounding those proceedings brought up the subject of monetary negotiations . As there was no prenup in place, there seemed to be a potential for a very messy road ahead. So much so that it was allegedly part of the couple’s reconciliation . Whatever the case, those rumors about Jennifer Flavin wanting a divorce over Sly's new canine pal seemed to be far from the truth.

With Sylvester Stallone continuing to keep busy through Tulsa King’s promotion, as well as potential franchise like the Prime Video film Samaritan, dealing with such an unfortunate process could have put a strain on the man and his family. Thankfully, the Stallone/Flavin marriage appears to be on the mend, making the family's recent appearance together all the sweeter.

It turns out, Sylvester Stallone’s lovely social media post panned out for the better, and hopefully is a greater sign that things are getting back to normal in his household. Considering how he realizes how lucky he is to have this new lease on his marriage, we’d like to think that’s exactly what’s happening. A new round is beginning, with the gloves down and arms wide open.