A24 And CinemaBlend Are Holding Advance Screenings Of Talk To Me

A24’s latest buzzy horror movie Talk To Me is hitting theaters later this month, and to celebrate, CinemaBlend is partnering with the cutting edge indie studio to give away tickets to advanced free screenings. That’s right. In more than twenty separate markets all around The United States, Talk To Me will be screening in its entirety, and if you’d like to attend, all you need to do is sign up!

The showings will take place on Wednesday July 19th in more than twenty markets. They’ll be in tons of major cities but also many mid-sized ones including Austin, Sacramento, St Louis and more. To see if there’s one a few graveyards over from where you live, all you need to do is click on this link and check out all the offerings!

As for Talk To Me itself, the Australian horror movie is getting rave reviews. Its screening at Sundance earlier this year created a ton of buzz and set off a bidding war that was ultimately won by A24. Now the studio is bringing the most talked about psychological thriller of the year to the States, and expectations are huge. The film follows a group of friends who figure out how to contact spirits using an embalmed hand. Their efforts obviously don’t go as planned.

Early response from critics has been overwhelmingly positive. The movie is currently rolling at over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and response from audiences at the early screenings has been fantastic too. People are throwing out phrases like scariest movie of the decade. You can check out the trailer below…

Talk To Me is set for its official release in theaters across The United States on July 28th. If you want to be one of the first to see the movie and do so for free, however, these early screenings are your best chance. You can check out the full list of screenings right now. I'd recommend doing it quickly though, as the buzz is only growing by the day.