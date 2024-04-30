Talk To Me Directors Are Reteaming With A24 For A New Original Horror Movie. I Cannot Wait

Talk To Me stood out as one of the top films of 2023 , marking an impressive directorial debut for twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou–easily one of the most terrifying horror movies in recent memory . Fans of the flick, like myself, were thrilled to learn that the story doesn’t end for the eerie embalmed hand-turned-party drug because just a month after its release in the United States, news broke that a confirmed sequel was already in the works . Adding to the excitement, there’s more good news: the Philippou brothers are joining forces again for an original upcoming A24 movie , and I honestly cannot wait to see what they come up with next!

The studio, known for its unique and boundary-pushing films, has once again caught the attention of horror fans everywhere, revealing its latest project, Bring Her Back. Deadline said the visionary siblings behind Talk To Me are returning to helm this project, and adding to the excitement, two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, celebrated for her enchanting performance in Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, is set to star.

Hawkins has only appeared in one horror film before, the 2007 British crime horror thriller The Killing Gene, directed by Tom Shankland. Given the Paddington actress’s impressive credentials, it will be fascinating to see how she applies her talents to the world of horror.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Not much is known about the project, with plot details shrouded in mystery. However, it's been reported the flick will begin production this summer. Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton from Causeway Films' are set to produce Bring Her Back, and their involvement ensures that the project is in capable hands. Jennings and Ceyton have an impressive track record in the horror genre, with titles like two other of the best Australian horror movies, The Babadook and The Nightingale, under their belts, which have been lauded for their storytelling and atmospheric tension.

Last summer, Talk to Me not only captivated audiences but also became A24’s top-grossing domestic horror film. The Philippou twins, known for their horror comedy on YouTube under the alias RackaRacka , have continued parlaying their success by developing a sequel for A24, cleverly titled Talk 2 Me, alongside a documentary inspired by their experiences in international underground deathmatch wrestling.

The twin filmmakers are going to be very busy for the next couple of years because they are attached to two highly anticipated upcoming horror movies and an upcoming Street Fighter movie . Based on their experience with underground deathmatches and wildly kinetic style, there may not be two filmmakers better suited for the forthcoming video game adaptation .

Bring Her Back is still awaiting a confirmed release date, but rest assured that we will keep our readers updated with any new information. In the meantime, explore our 2024 movie schedule to discover what other films are coming to theaters near you. Additionally, you can stream Talk To Me with a Paramount+ subscription , whether watching it for the first time or revisiting the thrilling horror picture.