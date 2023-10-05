Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Has Already Hit A Major Box Office Milestone Before Even Opening In Theaters

It's not even October 13, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film has already hit a major box office milestone. With more than a week left on the 2023 movie schedule before the project hits theaters, the pop star's film has surpassed $100 million globally in advanced ticket sales. I guess it's safe to say that the Eras Tour will never go out of "Style" with these kinds of box office numbers.

AMC Theaters, the distributor of the film, announced that Taylor Swift's concert movie has officially made $100 million globally, via Variety. Across 100 countries, the Eras Tour will screen in 8,500 cinemas, and AMC explained that it was working to "reach agreements with additional cinema operators."

The Eras Tour film is one of six movies to surpass $100 million on its opening weekend this year. So far only Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have met this threshold. Based on this, it seems logical that Swift's movie will be among the highest-grossing movies of the year.

