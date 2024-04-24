The Team Behind Terrifier Has Another Scary Movie Headed To Theaters. The Cast is Stacked With Horror Legends

The 2024 movie schedule is brimming with upcoming horror flicks , but a particularly thrilling announcement that will surely have horror hounds salivating at the mouth has just been made. The creative minds behind the Terrifier series are bringing a new horrifying film to theaters, featuring a cast filled with legendary figures from some of the best horror movies of days past. This ensemble is so stellar that it could rival a blockbuster Marvel team-up.

We have a bit of time to wait for Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3, but the team that brought us one of the creepiest movie clowns in recent memory is gearing up to release another movie this fall, Stream. Deadline announced yesterday that Terrifier 2 theatrical distributor Iconic Events Releasing will bring Stream to theaters nationwide on August 21, 2024. At the helm is Michael Leavy, known for his multifaceted role as producer, actor, and assistant director in the Terrifier sequel.

Stream Is Bringing Horror Royalty To the Big Screen

The film features a lineup of genre stalwarts, including Jeffrey Combs of Re-Animator fame, Halloween movies series fan favorite Danielle Harris from Halloween 4 and 5, Tony Todd, known for his role as the haunting Candyman, Tim Reid, who played Mike Hanlon from the 1990s Stephen King IT television miniseries, Dee Wallace of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial & Cujo and, of course, David Howard Thornton, the face behind the clown make up of Art the Clown in Terrifier. This cast promises to deliver performances filled with suspense and terror, drawing from their rich backgrounds in the genre.

What We Should Expect From Stream’s Plot

Ready for a mash-up that's part The Running Man and part 2016’s Nerve? Buckle up because the trailer (which you can watch below) for the latest horror flick just dropped, and it's a doozy. The plot zooms in on the Keenan family, who, hoping to bond, book a getaway that quickly nosedives into terror. They unwittingly check into a hotel that's less Holiday Inn and more Hotel Hell, managed by a crew of killers competing in a macabre contest of best kill wins. What amps up the thrill factor for me is knowing that Damien Leone, the maestro behind the Terrifier franchise, along with his seasoned crew, spearheaded the VFX work on this nightmare. So, brace yourself for some wildly inventive and ruthlessly and over-the-top deaths that only Leone and his team can conjure up.

Director Michael Leavy shared his excitement about the project. He said in a statement released yesterday:

We are beyond thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing again, but this time to bring an all new and modern horror film to the big screen! Stream is set to hit theaters across the country on August 21st. We built a very good relationship with Iconic through Terrifier 2 and now with the upcoming Terrifier 3, so we are honored to keep this train rolling and continue to deliver fun and exciting horror movies to our incredible fanbase and beyond.

Steven Della Salla, producer, and DOP of Stream, thanked the film's fans for their vital support. He noted their role in inspiring the project, promoting it, and even funding a significant portion through Indiegogo.

As the release of the upcoming Terrifier 3 approaches, Stream is set to shock and awe with its fresh and freaky tale. Mark your calendars for August 21, 2024, folks—this one’s cooking up to be a deliciously dark treat in the horror smorgasbord.

