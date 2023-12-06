Jennifer Lopez Wore Nothing But A Breastplate For A Top, And For Once I Know How It Stayed On

Celebrity fashion can be quite the mystery. In the past, we’ve seen Kim Kardashian rock a gravity-defying dress and Emily Ratajkowski wear a literal necklace as a top in moments that were both memorable and also a little confusing. I often wonder how much tape is involved in red carpet looks, but this week JLo gave me more than a hint about how a particularly complicated outfit stayed so tight on her body. In fact, she rocked a thick breastplate on the red carpet -- a look I would normally have so many questions about. Thankfully, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer also shared her fashion secrets.

The underboob-baring breastplate worn by Jennifer Lopez in her red carpet appearance with Ben Affleck was a gorgeous blue color and was clearly created to fit her like a glove. That much was clear, but given it's collar didn't wrap fully around her neck, at first glance I had no idea how she was confident enough in the top staying up to walk around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Jennifer Lopez may have known her fashion fans would have their questions, because she graciously also showed off the back of her dress, and as you can see there are two teeny-tiny straps holding the whole look together. Two straps holding up one breastplate might still feel like an uncertain proposition, but I doubt an A-lister would step onto a red carpet in a look like this if they weren’t confident in it staying put the whole time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I'm not sure this will rival iconic looks like her infamous green Versace Grammys dress, it's still been a big fashion month for the actress, who also appeared on the cover of Elle in a gold dress along with other incredible 2023 looks. These appearances are coming just a few weeks after JLo turned heads in Vegas, as well.

Meanwhile, the couple seemed to be having a blast at the Elle event. The two were seen laughing and smiling on the red carpet at the Women in Hollywood Celebration Presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and Viarae at Nya Studios.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a reported nuptials date on July 17, 2022, the couple have been married for well over a year now. Given they initially got together way back in 2001, JLo and Ben’s relationship timeline is a lengthy one, and one that has had its ups and downs, but the couple seem to be in a really great place at this juncture. The actress said just a few weeks ago that’s she’s finally at a place where she “loves” herself “unapologetically” and that Affleck wants her to “understand [her] worth. ”

One thing is for certain: they sure know how to make a statement on a red carpet.