Lupita Nyong'o Wore An Epic Silver Breastplate Molded To Look Like Her Real Body: 'A Shameless Out-Of-Body Experience'

Fashion-forward celebrities often use their appearances on the red carpet to make a statement, and lately many actresses have been freeing the nipple with see-through tops and sheer gowns, combatting the notion that women should be ashamed of their bodies. Lupita Nyong’o has always been one to watch in regards to her fashion, and she took that line of thinking to a new level at the 2023 Tony Awards. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wowed onlookers in a silver breastplate molded from her own body, calling the moment “a shameless out-of-body experience.”

Lupita Nyong’o is often known for adorning bright colors at big events, but during the June 11 celebration of Broadway, that wasn’t the case. She paired the metal-hued breastplate with black pants and matching tuxedo jacket, and the statement of beauty and power was only complemented by her Dora Milaje-esque shaved head featuring a tattoo-like design. You can see the full look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The Academy Award winner — who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2016 for Eclipsed — highlighted the designer behind the epic look, Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala, saying on Instagram that her statement on shamelessness is a reclamation of a word that has been used against the actress “in an effort to insult and shame me into silence.” Lupita Nyong’o called the casting and molding process an act of resistance, saying:

Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body. In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.

The look truly is a celebration, and it’s a different spin on other amazing see-through outfits that we’ve seen since Florence Pugh went sheer in a bright pink Valentino last year. You can see even more pics of the ensemble — and more on what she and the designer hoped to relay with the bold look — on her social media post:

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) A photo posted by on

The silver breastplate was certainly a talker at the Tony Awards, and as you can see from the comments, it attracted the attention of some others well-known for their fashion statements, including Janelle Monae. They wrote:

Janelle Monae: Phenomenal

Phenomenal Naomi Campbell: YES DIVINE @lupitanyongo ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

YES DIVINE @lupitanyongo ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Jurnee Smollett: How many times can I like one picture!?!? My beauty. You look stunning. Thank you for being you. That’s all. Love you so.