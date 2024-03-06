Zendaya Liked That Breastplate She Infamously Wore So Much She Has It In Her House, And It's Giving Me Chris Hemsworth Mjolnir Vibes
I mean, it's shaped like her body.
The recent Dune 2 press tour has led Zendaya to try out a slew of brand new looks for her portfolio. Over the last few weeks, she’s rocked a corkscrew dress, gone fully futuristic in a C-3PO look, and more. This, of course, isn’t the first time she’s lit up a red carpet, however. She recently spoke out about some of her other iconic carpet looks, and even revealed she keeps one outfit piece framed in her house. Yeah, it’s giving some Chris Hemsworth vibes.
But I digress. The look in question is of course one from Tom Ford, a breastplate in which Zendaya famously had her own body scanned so that it would fit her like a glove. Actually, though, she told Harper’s Bazaar that wasn’t the original plan. Instead, she was supposed to just throw on an off-the-rack breastplate (as one does?) and walk the red carpet that way. Only the woman who had modeled for her wasn’t the same size and shape.
Getting scanned is something that’s becoming more common for movies --though less so for the practical sets in Dune 2 -- particularly those that are heavy with green or blue screen VFX. But who knew that a-listers were doing it for fashion as well? Of course, once the breastplate was custom made for Zendaya’s 2020 Critics Choice Awards appearance, it would only perfectly fit the actress. Thus, Tom Ford let her keep it, and now it’s on her wall at home.
The whole thing is reminiscent of Chris Hemsworth getting to hold onto a slew of Mjolnirs after a certain round of Marvel films wrapped. In his case, though, he has kept Mjolnir next to his toilet rather than framing it, you know in case you “need some assistance.” But it does really remind you that celebrities often have weird props and memorabilia scattered throughout their homes.
I wouldn’t have put “breastplate” art on my Zendaya bingo card (or at least I would have assumed she’d have kept it archived somewhere in true Kardashian fashion), but I’m glad the Euphoria actress is giving some of the looks her pal Law Roach has styled their due. You never know when she might want to bust it out of that frame again, either, pun very much intended.
Dune 2 just recently hit the 2024 movies schedule, but with Zendaya’s Challengers tennis film set to come out this year, I’d just say buckle up and prepare for some more unique looks to come.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
