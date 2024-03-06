Zendaya Liked That Breastplate She Infamously Wore So Much She Has It In Her House, And It's Giving Me Chris Hemsworth Mjolnir Vibes

The recent Dune 2 press tour has led Zendaya to try out a slew of brand new looks for her portfolio. Over the last few weeks, she’s rocked a corkscrew dress , gone fully futuristic in a C-3PO look , and more. This, of course, isn’t the first time she’s lit up a red carpet, however. She recently spoke out about some of her other iconic carpet looks, and even revealed she keeps one outfit piece framed in her house. Yeah, it’s giving some Chris Hemsworth vibes.

But I digress. The look in question is of course one from Tom Ford, a breastplate in which Zendaya famously had her own body scanned so that it would fit her like a glove. Actually, though, she told Harper’s Bazaar that wasn’t the original plan. Instead, she was supposed to just throw on an off-the-rack breastplate (as one does?) and walk the red carpet that way. Only the woman who had modeled for her wasn’t the same size and shape.

This is the infamous Tom Ford breastplate. I actually framed the breastplate because I just think it’s so cool. They were originally, like, someone else’s boobs, and I put it on, and it didn’t quite fit me very well. And I asked if I could be scanned to have my own custom breastplate.

Getting scanned is something that’s becoming more common for movies --though less so for the practical sets in Dune 2 -- particularly those that are heavy with green or blue screen VFX. But who knew that a-listers were doing it for fashion as well? Of course, once the breastplate was custom made for Zendaya’s 2020 Critics Choice Awards appearance, it would only perfectly fit the actress. Thus, Tom Ford let her keep it, and now it’s on her wall at home.

They were able to do it. Like, digital scanning. And Tom Ford let me keep it. Law had a vision for it, he wanted to do box braids for this, so I stayed up very late getting my hair done. And I had a good night! I didn’t win, but who cares!

The whole thing is reminiscent of Chris Hemsworth getting to hold onto a slew of Mjolnirs after a certain round of Marvel films wrapped. In his case, though, he has kept Mjolnir next to his toilet rather than framing it, you know in case you “need some assistance.” But it does really remind you that celebrities often have weird props and memorabilia scattered throughout their homes.

I wouldn’t have put “breastplate” art on my Zendaya bingo card (or at least I would have assumed she’d have kept it archived somewhere in true Kardashian fashion), but I’m glad the Euphoria actress is giving some of the looks her pal Law Roach has styled their due. You never know when she might want to bust it out of that frame again, either, pun very much intended.