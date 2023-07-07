That Time Ben Affleck Got Called Out For Being Well-Endowed And Made A Funny Michael Fassbender Joke
Holy codpiece, Affleck has no shame!
In the world of Hollywood, where gossip and scandals swirl faster than you can say "action," it's not every day that we come across a story that combines male anatomy, superhero movies, and witty banter. But leave it to Ben Affleck to pull it off with style. The A-list actor found himself in an unexpected spotlight after Chuck Lorre, the mastermind behind hit shows like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, made a hilarious revelation about the former DCEU Caped Crusader's manhood at the Producers Guild Award in 2014. And of course, Ben Affleck being Ben Affleck, had the perfect Michael Fassbender joke for a response.
As reported by E! News at the time, during his 2014 acceptance speech for the Norman Lear Award, Lorre couldn't resist sharing a cheeky story about allegedly encountering the Argo actor at a urinal. He admitted, "Yes, I peeked. And yes, Comic Con, he can play Batman." The crowd burst into laughter, unaware of what was about to unfold. Later that night, before presenting the awards to the producers of both Gravity and 12 Years a Slave, Affleck took the stage to humorously address the situation:
This, of course, is a playful reference to Michael Fassbender's notable full-frontal nude scene in the film Shame, directed by British filmmaker Steve McQueen. The movie delves into the raw depiction of sex addiction, and Fassbender's fearless performance gained him critical recognition and praise, not only for his acting skills but also for his... well, let's just say he garnered attention for his impressive physique. Honestly, it was a pretty big year for Michael Fassbender’s pud, as profiled in this Vanity Fair piece from 2012.
Putting willy jokes aside, the playful exchange between Affleck and Lorre quickly became the talk of Tinseltown, with fans and media outlets buzzing about their bathroom encounter. However, in an unexpected twist, the TV producer revealed that he was just kidding during an announcement on his CBS sitcoms Mike & Molly and Mom. In a vanity card, which Lorre is known for using as a gag, attached to one of the episodes, Lorre clarified that the original targets of his joke were Martin Scorsese and Harvey Weinstein. He explained:
According to THR, it turns out that Lorre and Affleck had never met before the comedy writer and producer decided to make a bold comment about Affleck's unit.
This humorous exchange serves as a reminder that a good sense of humor can go a long way in the image-focused world of Hollywood. Cheers to The Town director for turning an unexpected comment into a hilarious and memorable moment.
Although Ben Affleck has moved on from his role as The Dark Knight, there have been rumors suggesting that he might once again dawn another leather-clad hero codpiece in an appearance in an upcoming Marvel movie. One recent report speculated that his 2003 portrayal of Daredevil could appear in Deadpool 3. Considering Affleck's general sense of humor and willingness for self-depreciation, this idea doesn't seem entirely far-fetched, and I’m so here for it.
While we await confirmation on whether Ben Affleck or his bologna pony has any involvement in future superhero flicks, be sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule to plan your next action-packed trip to the cinema.
