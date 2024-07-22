Throwing Back To That Time Rebecca Ferguson Found Out You Were Supposed To Stick Your Hand Right Into That Viral Dune Popcorn Bucket

Denis Villeneuve's pair of Dune movies have been wildly successful, both in theaters and streaming with a Max subscription. While fans are still waiting on news about the threequel Dune: Messiah, the public still hasn't recovered from Dune's viral popcorn buckets, which some thought looked like a sex toy. And today I'm throwing back to that time Rebecca Ferguson found out you were supposed to stick your hand right into the bucket.

While the trailer for Dune: Prophecy teased the upcoming prequel TV series, the conversations around the popcorn buckets have remained, even influencing Deadpool & Wolverine's NSFW buckets. In a funny video by Nerdist, the Lady Jessica actress realized that one was meant to put their hand in the Dune Sandworm buckets, and her response is funny AF. Check it out below:

Rebecca Ferguson reacts to the Dune popcorn bucket #Dune #DunePartTwo - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, her reaction is understandable. The Sandworm's mouth doesn't look inviting in the viral popcorn buckets, but if you purchased them of a screening of Dune: Part Two, one had to bravely put their hand in the think to get a fist full of popcorn.

Rebecca Ferguson was all of us when reacting to Dune's popcorn bucket for the first time. And they went so viral that SNL ended up doing a hilarious digital short/ musical number about how they looked like sex toys.

This bit of merchandise has become almost synonymous with Villeneuve's second Dune movie, which performed super well at the box office. And it's since inspired studios to step up their game and craft their own viral popcorn bucket. Case in point: Deadpool 3's bucket, which allows audiences to eat out of Wolverine's gaping mouth. Even Despicable Me 4 made its own, allowing audiences to drink their beverage out of a Minion's head.

While the popcorn buckets may have gone viral, Villeneuve's pair of Dune movies have both been wildly successful at the box office and critically. As such, fans are hoping that the franchise continues to expand, specifically in a film adaptation of Dune: Messiah, which will reveal what happened after Paul Atreides took power at the end of Dune 2.

Fans are still waiting on news about Messiah, but luckily that sci-fi world continues to expand, albeit on the small screen. Dune: Prophecy is set to arrive on HBO and Max in November, and will explore the inner workings of the mysterious Bene Gesserit. That prequel is set 10,000 year before the events of the movies, so while it should help satiate fans, it won't quell calls for the third movie to arrive sooner rather than later.

Both of Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies are streaming now on Max. While we wait for both the show and an eventual threequel, be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates.