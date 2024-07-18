New Dune: Prophecy Trailer Shows Off Sword Fights And Bene Gesserit Schemes

When will we get to see Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah? That's an interesting question to ask right now, as while we know the filmmaker's next movie is going to be released on December 18, 2026, it's unclear if it's going to be the final chapter of his Dune trilogy or one of the other projects he presently has lined up. The good news, however, is that fans of the franchise won't have to wait much longer to return to the sci-fi universe, as the HBO series Dune: Prophecy is on the 2024 TV premiere calendar, and we just got a brand new trailer to raise hype for its arrival this November (although it's without a release date just yet)

This is the first full preview of Dune: Prophecy following the teaser that dropped in May, and if is the first time you're hearing about the show, you should know not to expect to see Paul Atredies, Chani, or any other familiar characters from Dune and Dune: Part Two. While the new series is set in the same canon as Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster, it's a prequel story that is set 10,000 years before Paul's birth and plays out the origins of the powerful religious sisterhood known as the Bene Gesserit.

The trailer teases the hierarchy of power within the Bene Gesserit, as well as how members of the Dune universe feel about that group 10,000 years before the events of the films. Given their mysterious presence throughout Villeneuve's films, this will help expand the universe as a whole. But we'll also be treated to more classic Dune lore, such as the use of swords and hand to hand combat.

In the tradition of the blockbuster movies with which it shares a continuity, Dune: Prophecy features an excellent cast of established talents and up-and-comers. Headlining the show will be Emily Watson and Olivia Williams as Valya and Tula Harkonnen – ancestors of Baron Vladamir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his horrible nephews Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) and Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista). Mark Strong plays Emperor Javicco Corrino, and the supporting cast includes Vikings star Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Aoife Hinds, and more.

While it was originally announced that Dune: Prophecy was being developed as an original series for Max, that release strategy has changed in recent weeks. Instead of being a show that goes straight to streaming, it instead is now going to air with the distinction of being a part of a small screen legacy that includes The Sopranos, The Wire, and Game Of Thrones. Of course, like all HBO shows, episodes will also be made available to those with a Max subscription following their premiere. (The same distribution pivot was also recently made for the upcoming Stephen King adaptation Welcome To Derry, which is a prequel to Andy Muschietti's IT and IT: Chapter Two).

Created by Diane Ademu-John, Dune: Prophecy has taken a minute to get here, as filming on the HBO series began all the way back in November 2022, but it seems that time was well-spent making sure the show looks as epic as Denis Villeneuve's films. Stay tuned for more news and updates about it as anticipation builds for its arrival on the small screen sometime this November. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.