The 2026 Razzies Were A Good (Or Bad) Night For One Of Last Year's Worst Films

The 2026 Oscars (which we liveblogged) have come and gone and, while everyone is still talking about the Academy Award wins and losses of the night, I feel as though the Golden Raspberry Awards passed without much fanfare or acknowledgement. I, for one, am always eager to know which movies stood out as the worst of the worst, so to speak. And, while Prime Video didn't make waves at the Oscars, it certainly did at the Razzies.

War of the Worlds stood tall on the lesser stage of the 2026 Razzies, which isn't really a compliment. I guess, if nothing else, it'll stand tall as the best among the worst movies of 2025, in a year where it faced some strong competition.

War Of The Worlds Won Half Of The Golden Razzie Awards

War of the Worlds had a good chance of winning awards, given that it held a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating for a while (and only sits at 4%, as of this writing). However, there have also been many contrarian think pieces, arguing it's good because of how bad it is. Maybe it's no surprise then that of the 10 awards given out at the ceremony, the movie (available with a Prime Video subscription) won half of them. Take a look at the Razzies WOTW earned below:

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Worst Actor : Ice Cube

: Ice Cube Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel : War of the Worlds

: War of the Worlds Worst Screenplay : War of the Worlds Kenny Golde, Marc Hyman

: War of the Worlds Kenny Golde, Marc Hyman Worst Director : Rich Lee, War of the Worlds

: Rich Lee, War of the Worlds Worst Picture 2026: War of the Worlds

The win for Worst Picture arguably saved Star Trek: Section 31 from being the worst movie of its franchise. War of the Worlds also held the most-nominated film of the awards show, Snow White, to just two Razzies. Again, maybe Amazon won't be thrilled, but at least its film may live on in infamy and get streams in the coming years as a result.

What Other Films/Actors Won Razzies?

As previously mentioned, Snow White captured two of the five remaining awards, which Disney might call a win considering it was nominated for eight awards. Check out the full rundown of who won what below:

Worst Actress : Rebel Wilson in Bride Hard

: Rebel Wilson in Bride Hard Worst Supporting Actor : All Artificial Seven Dwarves In Snow White

: All Artificial Seven Dwarves In Snow White Worst Supporting Actress : Scarlet Rose Stallone in Gunslingers

: Scarlet Rose Stallone in Gunslingers Worst Screen Combo : All Artificial Seven Dwarves In Snow White

: All Artificial Seven Dwarves In Snow White Razzie Redeemer Award: Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

The Razzie Redeemer Award is reserved for previous winners who redeemed themselves in the past year with a standout performance that was good. Kate Hudson's win is a turnaround for her 2021 Razzie for Worst Actress, which she received for Music. (Hudson's performance in Song Sung Blue also earned her a Best Actress nod at the Oscars this year.)

As for other notable titles of the night, both Star Trek: Section 31 and Hurry Up Tomorrow managed to evade any Razzies, despite having five nominations each. It appears The Electric State may also fade into obscurity until future generations happen across it with a Netflix subscription. That said, there's always a new year and the possibility for any 2026 movie schedule entry to be on the list for the next Razzies. So, maybe next year, those picks will make these winners nothing but a distant memory.

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While Awards season is over, it'll only be a matter of time before we're talking about the Emmys in the fall and then rolling right back around to the lead-up to the Oscars and more. And, of course, as is annually the case, the Razzies will come back around as well and honor the films that might follow in the footsteps of War of the Worlds.