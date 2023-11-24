The Batman Co-Stars Robert Pattinson And Barry Keoghan Breaking Down Their Careers Is A Fascinating Look At Being A Modern Actor

There’s no doubt in my mind that two of the most interesting actors working at the moment are Robert Pattinson and Barry Keoghan. From action-packed blockbusters to prestige drama, these two have made names for themselves by picking intriguing projects and they’ve both received wide acclaim for it. With all this in mind, the performers who played Batman and the Joker in The Batman cast sat down to chat about acting, their perspectives on their careers, and what it's like to do this job today. And let me tell you, it is fascinating.

At the moment, Barry Keoghan is promoting his new project on the 2023 movie schedule , Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn , and he sat down with Pattinson to discuss his career up to this point. While the Twilight star has been a leading man for years, Fennell's second feature marks Keoghan's first time in such a role. Speaking to his The Batman co-star about the trajectory of his career during a Wonderland interview, he said:

Yeah, man. The plan is to become a leading man. I got the chance there recently to lead a movie and challenge myself. You’re perfect at that, Rob. I admire you for that. You can do that. I wanted to see, can I do it? Because I’ve come into movies supporting and doing scenes and I love it. It’s whatever the role requires. But I wanted to see, could I lead a movie? Could I keep the audience engaged? So, that was my plan. Now it’s like, can I continue to do that?

The two went on to discuss their processes, staying present during a shoot, and staying “quite loose with it,” as Pattinson put it. Both actors are well known for their fascinating acting styles and their fantastic choices when it comes to films. They’ve both worked on massive franchise films – for Pattinson that was Twilight, for Keoghan it was being in Marvel’s Eternals cast , and for both, it was The Batman. However, they have also both received a lot of love for their smaller projects, like Pattinson’s The Lighthouse or Keoghan’s The Banshees of Inisherin (which he received an Oscar nomination for in 2023).

Speaking about how they choose projects, their prioritization of working with filmmakers they admire, and the ability to be a bit selective, Pattinson candidly opened up about his thoughts on being remembered, saying:

Yeah, you just never know. I’ve literally seen it happen to so many people. Suddenly, you’re just not in favour anymore. I don’t even think about being remembered. I literally think about being remembered in six months [laughs] – let alone after I’m fucking dead. I just want casting directors to remember me. Remember who I am!

This led to the Saltburn star explaining his overall look on the projects he chooses. He said:

‘Hey, hey. It’s me!’ I kind of agree with you there. I’d hate to work just to work. I have to do it for a certain reason. I don’t want to ever just fill the gaps. I loan myself and we loan ourselves to it entirely. I think we chip ourselves away and we show so much of ourselves that I want to save that. I also want to step into new challenges and play these different characters I didn’t think I could play. With that, I think it takes being selective, and not overdoing it. For me, it’s about not rushing in. I don’t ever want to rush in. Even if they don’t remember me, it’s like you will remember me. You will.

Overall, both Keoghan and Pattinson take their craft very seriously and pick carefully. However, they don’t want to box themselves into one kind of role or a singular type of movie either. They both love smaller movies, however, they won't shy way from a blockbuster either. From The Batman to Saltburn and Good Time, both actors have pretty incredible and diverse resumes, and their outlooks on acting and their careers are likely a big reason why.

I do believe that both these actors will be remembered for their incredible filmographies and performances. As Keoghan said, they “loan ourselves to it entirely,” and you can feel it. Their passion is palpable, and it has paid off in dividends.