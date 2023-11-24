The Batman Co-Stars Robert Pattinson And Barry Keoghan Breaking Down Their Careers Is A Fascinating Look At Being A Modern Actor
Two massive stars share their take on acting.
There’s no doubt in my mind that two of the most interesting actors working at the moment are Robert Pattinson and Barry Keoghan. From action-packed blockbusters to prestige drama, these two have made names for themselves by picking intriguing projects and they’ve both received wide acclaim for it. With all this in mind, the performers who played Batman and the Joker in The Batman cast sat down to chat about acting, their perspectives on their careers, and what it's like to do this job today. And let me tell you, it is fascinating.
At the moment, Barry Keoghan is promoting his new project on the 2023 movie schedule, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, and he sat down with Pattinson to discuss his career up to this point. While the Twilight star has been a leading man for years, Fennell's second feature marks Keoghan's first time in such a role. Speaking to his The Batman co-star about the trajectory of his career during a Wonderland interview, he said:
The two went on to discuss their processes, staying present during a shoot, and staying “quite loose with it,” as Pattinson put it. Both actors are well known for their fascinating acting styles and their fantastic choices when it comes to films. They’ve both worked on massive franchise films – for Pattinson that was Twilight, for Keoghan it was being in Marvel’s Eternals cast, and for both, it was The Batman. However, they have also both received a lot of love for their smaller projects, like Pattinson’s The Lighthouse or Keoghan’s The Banshees of Inisherin (which he received an Oscar nomination for in 2023).
Speaking about how they choose projects, their prioritization of working with filmmakers they admire, and the ability to be a bit selective, Pattinson candidly opened up about his thoughts on being remembered, saying:
This led to the Saltburn star explaining his overall look on the projects he chooses. He said:
Overall, both Keoghan and Pattinson take their craft very seriously and pick carefully. However, they don’t want to box themselves into one kind of role or a singular type of movie either. They both love smaller movies, however, they won't shy way from a blockbuster either. From The Batman to Saltburn and Good Time, both actors have pretty incredible and diverse resumes, and their outlooks on acting and their careers are likely a big reason why.
I do believe that both these actors will be remembered for their incredible filmographies and performances. As Keoghan said, they “loan ourselves to it entirely,” and you can feel it. Their passion is palpable, and it has paid off in dividends.
To see Robert Pattinson and Barry Keoghan share the screen, you can stream The Batman with a Max subscription. If you are looking to see what the Oscar-nominated actor is up to now, the incredibly well-reviewed Saltburn is in theaters. As for Pattinson, he lent his voice to The Boy and the Heron, which will be in cinemas soon, and he’ll be reprising his role as the Dark Knight in The Batman Part II as part of DC’s slate of upcoming movies.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor and resident Swiftie at CinemaBlend.
