Ben Affleck Recalls Working With Jennifer Lopez On Gigli And Explains What He Learned From The Job
What were some lessons he learned from the poorly-received film?
While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are years removed from Gigli, the film is still fresh in some moviegoers minds. Of course, the biggest part of the film’s legacy is that it birthed the relationship betwee Lopez and Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer). And after the two rekindled their romance last year, the poorly received comedy has gained some interest from a new generation. As viewers focus on their love once more, the Tender Bar star reflected on working on Lopez and what he learned from working on the Martin Brest-directed film.
The media hoopla surrounding Bennifer seemed to overshadow the film’s marketing and eventual release. While Jennifer Lopez was able to move on from the film relatively quickly, it took some time for Ben Affleck to truly rebound in Hollywood. But years after the comedy’s release, the Last Duel star seems to have gained some perspective on the situation. Affleck was very candid while speaking with Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly about how media oversaturation and public perception played into Gigli’s poor reception:
At the time, it seemed that Sony was indeed playing into the public's fascination with the two stars' real-life relationship. The Justice League star admitted he knew the film was in trouble when he, Jennifer Lopez, and the cast were called back for five weeks of reshoots. Later in the interview, he recalled how the film's story problems and the Bennifer chaos made for a perfect storm:
At the very least, Ben Affleck had the wherewithal to know all the negative attention might spell unwelcome news for the rom-com’s success. The Way Back star later took some accountability for the film’s failure while speaking honestly about the aftermath and what it ultimately gave him:
Ben Affleck has gained a lot of perspective on his personal and professional lives from rough experiences like this one and the more recent working experience he had on Justice League. The turbulent time pushed him to pivot toward his impressive directing career, and many moviegoers are likely very grateful for that. Still, most would that the entertainment word was forever changed as a result of the film launching a decades-long obsession with Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romantic lives.
But it's honestly nice to see that the two stars have given love a second go decades after meeting on the set of the film, and they seem to be taking a different approach to their relationship. At this point, both stars seem to have a clearer grasp on balancing their romance with their busy careers. But if you want to see where it essentially all began, you check out Gigli on HBO Max.
