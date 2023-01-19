Shotgun Wedding Reviews Are In, And Critics Have Thoughts About JLo And Jennifer Coolidge In New Action Rom-Com
Jennifer Coolidge always has people talking!
Jennifer Lopez long ago cemented her place in the world of romantic comedies, with some of her best rom-com movies including 2022’s Marry Me and The Wedding Planner, but she’s also found success in projects of other genres, including Hustlers and Enough. Her latest venture, Shotgun Wedding, seeks to combine some of her talents. The new comedy, which will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video, stars JLo and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose destination wedding gets threatened by more than cold feet and opinionated families. The reviews are in, so let’s see what critics have to say.
Shotgun Wedding hit a few bumps in the road en route to its upcoming January 27 release, namely the casting of Josh Duhamel to replace Armie Hammer as its lead amid Hammer’s cannibalism text controversy. Now the Transformers actor will be the one teaming up with JLo to save Tom and Darcy’s families from the armed wedding crashers holding them hostage. Let’s get to the feedback, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Shotgun Wedding. Our own Corey Chichizola rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, saying Duhamel’s late addition isn’t obvious, as he’s got great chemistry with Lopez, who gives her funniest performance yet. The review continues:
Alex Maidy of JoBlo agrees, saying that it’s obvious that the cast and crew enjoyed themselves on set. The critic says Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden and others in supporting roles are great. He rates the film a “Good” 7 out of 10, basically saying come for the action-comedy, stay for Jennifer Coolidge wielding a machine gun:
Many critics made mention of Jennifer Coolidge, who is hot off of her Golden Globe-winning performance on Season 2 of The White Lotus — even if not everyone was happy after her lengthy story at the awards. While Guy Lodge of Variety has issues with Shotgun Wedding overall, the critic says Coolidge does more than her share to make the jokes land. Lodge’s take:
Ella Kemp of IndieWire also notes Jennifer Coolidge’s contribution to the movie, as well as leading lady Jennifer Lopez, but is less impressed with the “frustratingly average” overall product. The critic grades the film a C+, saying:
Marya E. Gates of The Playlist, meanwhile, doesn’t find much upside to Shotgun Wedding, grading it a D and calling it an “interminable slog,” arguing that the characters are undeveloped and the only memorable moments are spoiled in the trailer. The critic continues:
The critics may not all be in agreement about Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s new action comedy, but if this sounds like one you want to check out, you can do so starting on Friday, January 27, with your Amazon Prime Video subscription. Be sure to also check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to start planning your next trip to the theater.
