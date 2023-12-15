The Boys In The Boat Has Screened, And George Clooney’s Sports Drama Is Receiving Tepid Reactions From Critics
The adaptation hits theaters on Christmas Day.
Everybody loves a good underdog story — especially when the events being portrayed actually happened — and Daniel James Brown’s 2013 nonfiction novel The Boys in the Boat has been lauded for its inspiring account of the University of Washington junior varsity rowing team’s unlikely rise to the 1936 Olympics. Now that story is being adapted for the big screen, and before it hits theaters on Christmas Day, critics had the opportunity to attend a screening. Let’s see what they have to say about upcoming sports drama.
At one time Kenneth Branagh was attached to an adaptation of the book, but audiences will see a different vision come December 25, as George Clooney serves as the director of The Boys in the Boat. The movie stars Callum Turner as rower Joe Rantz and Joel Edgerton as the university’s coach Al Ulbrickson. Sheri Linden of THR says the movie could have used more of an edge, but just like the titular crew, it gets the job done. The critic writes:
Tomris Laffly of The Wrap agrees that The Boys in the Boat is tailor-made for the whole family, as the story shamelessly tugs at the heartstrings en route to its rousing finale. Laffly praises George Clooney and screenwriter Mark L. Smith for providing a clear understanding of a rowing team. Their development of the characters as individuals pays off when the rowers come together as a team, she says, continuing:
Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant, however, finds the film lacking in emotion, despite being riveted by the racing scenes. The critic says the overall product would have hit harder if the character arcs delivered the same tension, but instead the result is a passive “snoozefest.” Abdulbaki writes:
Marshall Shaffer of SlashFilm rates the movie 6 out of 10, echoing other critics in calling George Clooney’s effort “simple studio filmmaking at its least offensive.” The JV rowing team’s ascent to the Berlin Olympics is a thrilling watch — for the team’s brilliance, not the filmmaking, Shaffer says:
Manuel Betancourt of AV Club similarly grades the movie a C+, saying that George Clooney and Mark L. Smith water down the gripping message portrayed in the bestselling book, writing:
While it sounds like these critics don’t consider The Boys in the Boat one of the best sports movies of all time, they do agree that the story is thrilling enough to warrant a viewing — especially if you’re hitting the theater this holiday with the whole family. George Clooney’s ninth directorial effort hits the big screen on Monday, December 25, and you can also check out what’s to come in the new year by taking a peek at our 2024 movie calendar.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
