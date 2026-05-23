Kelly Reilly On One Thing She Wouldn't Have 'Believed' About Her Epic Yellowstone Run

The world of Yellowstone has been capturing fans’ hearts and keeping them on the edge of their seats since 2018. While the Taylor Sheridan drama ended in 2024 after five seasons, the franchise remains strong with two brand-new sequel series. One of those spinoffs is the just-premiered Dutton Ranch, which sees Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. So, while thinking about that return and her history with this franchise, Reilly reflected on one thing she wouldn't have believed about her epic Yellowstone run.

It's no surprise that we got a Beth and Rip spinoff on the 2026 TV schedule, seeing as they are two incredibly beloved characters. However, as Dutton Ranch premiered for those with a Paramount+ subscription, Kelly Reilly spoke to Stylist Magazine about being surprised that she's still playing Beth Dutton:

If someone had said to me I’d still be playing Beth at 48, I probably wouldn’t have believed them. I feel really lucky to be here.

Whenever a show premieres, you never know how well it will do. In Yellowstone’s case, it blew up and jump-started a whole franchise. So, when it was announced that Yellowstone would be ending after its fifth season, fans hoped it wouldn’t be the last time they saw this generation of the Dutton family. Thankfully, it wasn't as both a show about Kayce and the Beth and Rip spinoff were confirmed. Now, Reilly and her co-stars have been playing their characters for eight years.

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Eight years is definitely a long time to play the same character, but Reilly isn’t tired of Beth Dutton just yet. She’s more grateful for the opportunity, especially as she’s getting closer to her 50s. And overall, Beth will always have a big part of her heart:

I had just turned 40 when I got that role. The week before I turned 40 and then I went to Montana and we started filming. And I just remember thinking, ‘Wow. This is a hell of a role to get at 40,’ because you always think that when you’re older, or you’re younger, you think, ‘God, I’m old now.’ Right? But at 40, I’m now eight years – I was very young, 40 actually doesn’t seem very old to me at all now. So it was one of the big roles of my career that I didn’t know how big it was gonna be, but I knew it was one that was going to mean a lot to my heart.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Dutton Ranch.

Dutton Ranch just premiered, and it’s only three episodes in, so it’s hard to tell what the show’s future will look like. Shows in the Yellowstone franchise, and Taylor Sheridan shows overall, tend to do pretty well, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Paramount+ ends up renewing it for a second season in the near future. So, who knows? Maybe Reilly could be playing Beth for another eight years.

It is nice to see how much Beth Dutton means to Kelly Reilly. Even though she never pictured playing her for as long as she has, it seems like she wouldn’t trade it for the world. And fans can look forward to much more Beth Dutton in new episodes of Dutton Ranch, which premiere on Fridays on Paramount+. All seasons of Yellowstone, meanwhile, are streaming with a Peacock subscription, so fans can get even more of Beth and Rip.