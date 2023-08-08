The Exorcist’s Ellen Burstyn And Jason Blum Pay Tribute To William Friedkin

The world of cinema was dealt a heavy blow as legendary director William Friedkin , known to most for helming one of the best horror movies of all time, 1973’s The Exorcist , passed away. The news of his death saw an outpouring of tributes. Some of Hollywood's leading figures shared heartfelt tributes to the departed director. This includes Ellen Burstyn, who played the distressed mother in the OG possession flick and has joined the upcoming The Exorcist: Believer cast , and the reboot’s producer Jason Blum .

Burstyn alum released a heartfelt statement (via The Hollywood Reporter ) recalling the filmmaker fondly. The Oscar winner released a heartfelt statement remembering her friend, saying:

My friend Bill Friedkin was an original; smart, cultured, fearless and wildly talented. On the set, he knew what he wanted, would go to any length to get it and was able to let it go if he saw something better happening. He was undoubtedly a genius.

Producer Jason Blum, known for his and his company Blumhouse’s many contributions to the horror genre , expressed his grief. According to the mega-producer for the upcoming legacyquel Exorcist Trilogy , he is “personally indebted” to the late auteur. He wrote:

I am personally indebted to William Friedkin and saddened by his loss. More than any other filmmaker, he changed both the way directors approached horror films and also the perception of horror films in the broader culture. We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing and intensely grateful for the body of work he has left behind.

However, it was Linda Blair, who played the possessed child Regan MacNeil in one of the best 1970s horror movies , and its not-so-great sequel, The Exorcist: The Heretic , who penned one of the most touching tributes to Friedkin. Taking to Instagram , Blair recounted the profound influence Friedkin had on her life and career, sharing:

Like Sidney Poitier‘s famous movie “To Sir with Love,” how do you put into words appreciation to the person that changed your life forever, along with the world? Billy Friedkin was a game changer, thought outside the box, was a genius with an incredibly bold personality and extraordinary imagery that electrified colleagues and moviegoers alike, and remained a true maverick throughout his career in the film industry.

She further expressed, "He diligently shielded me from the overwhelming masses that emerged aggressively during the film's debut." Blair added:

He was my director, friend, and protector. It was an honor to know him and I am deeply saddened at this time… RIP my dear friend…love, respect and deepest condolences to Sherry, Cedric and Jack.

Friedkin, whose cinematic genius echoed throughout Hollywood, sadly passed away on Monday due to complications from heart failure and pneumonia. At 87, he leaves behind an illustrious legacy. His wife and two sons mourn the loss, along with legions of his fans and admirers.