The Exorcist’s Ellen Burstyn And Jason Blum Pay Tribute To William Friedkin
Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of iconic director William Friedkin.
The world of cinema was dealt a heavy blow as legendary director William Friedkin, known to most for helming one of the best horror movies of all time, 1973’s The Exorcist, passed away. The news of his death saw an outpouring of tributes. Some of Hollywood's leading figures shared heartfelt tributes to the departed director. This includes Ellen Burstyn, who played the distressed mother in the OG possession flick and has joined the upcoming The Exorcist: Believer cast, and the reboot’s producer Jason Blum.
Burstyn alum released a heartfelt statement (via The Hollywood Reporter) recalling the filmmaker fondly. The Oscar winner released a heartfelt statement remembering her friend, saying:
Producer Jason Blum, known for his and his company Blumhouse’s many contributions to the horror genre, expressed his grief. According to the mega-producer for the upcoming legacyquel Exorcist Trilogy, he is “personally indebted” to the late auteur. He wrote:
However, it was Linda Blair, who played the possessed child Regan MacNeil in one of the best 1970s horror movies, and its not-so-great sequel, The Exorcist: The Heretic, who penned one of the most touching tributes to Friedkin. Taking to Instagram, Blair recounted the profound influence Friedkin had on her life and career, sharing:
She further expressed, "He diligently shielded me from the overwhelming masses that emerged aggressively during the film's debut." Blair added:
Friedkin, whose cinematic genius echoed throughout Hollywood, sadly passed away on Monday due to complications from heart failure and pneumonia. At 87, he leaves behind an illustrious legacy. His wife and two sons mourn the loss, along with legions of his fans and admirers.
For fans eager to honor the cinematic legacy of the late director without delving into his more famous (and possibly, the best demonic possession) film, I'd nudge you toward some of his underrated gems. The Hunted, a taut thriller with Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio del Toro taking the lead, is a prime pick. Lucky for us, it's currently available for streaming for anyone with a Max subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest