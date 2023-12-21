Could The Holiday 2 Happen? Jack Black Has An Idea, And It's Iconic

Rumors regarding The Holiday 2 have been swirling for years now, with outlets reporting that the cast of the popular Christmas movie had officially signed on to return for the sequel, even star Cameron Diaz, who had largely retired from acting. Those initial reports were, sadly, swiftly debunked by director Nancy Meyers, but another actor from the 2006 holiday rom-com is back to fanning the follow-up flames. Jack Black shared an idea for another, and it's truly iconic.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the funnyman — who played Miles Dumont, Kate Winslet's film-composer love interest, in the charming flick — discussed the modern-day Christmas classic:

It’s become a staple of Christmastime, which I love.

He also praised Nancy Meyers' "legendary attention to detail" and the "wish fulfillment" of the original film. The Nacho Libre icon specifically said:

She’s great with wish fulfillment. She’s so into the granular details of the houses and the furniture and the clothing, and everything’s just so idyllic and kind of awesome. She’s pretty rad.

The actor-musician is also quite talented and really committed to his own work on the movie. He even revealed that he actually shadowed The Holiday's real-life film composer, the legendary Hans Zimmer, to play Miles in the movie. During this latest interview, Jack Black noted that he's still in touch with the director and joked that he frequently hits her up on social media with an idea for a potential sequel:

Once in a while, I slide into Nancy Meyers’s DMs and say, ‘Holiday 2: Electric Boogaloo. Anyone with me?’

The star is, of course, referencing the 1984 dance musical, Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo, a sequel to the breakdance-focused cult classic, Breakin'. I don't know about you, but this sounds like a wildly fun title for the film. Obviously, should it actually happen, that title certainly wouldn't be used. However, it's totally on brand and perfect for a music lover like Jack Black to reference such a flick while making an appeal for a sequel.

Alas, around this time last year, Nancy Meyers got honest about why she wouldn't want to make a sequel to the beloved holiday movie, saying during an interview:

I’ve been asked to make a sequel a couple times, you know. I think about it, and I just think it’s good the way it is. I don’t know how I won’t disappoint.

As for whether she thinks that the movie's core four Iris (Winslet), Amanda (Diaz), Miles (Black) and Graham (Jude Law) are still happy and in love all these years later, the writer-director offered up the following thoughts:

When it ends, it ends for me. But, to make you happy I believe, I think, they’re all together.

This isn't the first time that the Super Mario Bros. Movie star has come up with an off-kilter sequel idea to one of the many famous Jack Black movies: he previously posited a crazy idea for Jumanji 3, a potential storyline that imbued the classic board game with some "alien technology."

Though the star himself didn't officially say yay or nay to doing a The Holiday 2 in the future, he did sadly shut down another pop-culture rumor: that he would be reuniting with his former School of Rock buddy Mike White and checking in for a stay at The White Lotus. The rumor mill has been buzzing with news about the actor joining the HBO hit for its upcoming third season, but straight from the source, that doesn't seem to be the case:

I’ll deny because that’s easy to tell the truth. I have to throw ice water on that sweet, sweet theory.

Maybe that will free him up to spend some time in Iris' quaint English cottage? Fingers crossed!