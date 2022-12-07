Following The Holiday 2 Rumors, Writer Nancy Meyers Gets Honest About A Sequel, And Why It Hasn’t Happened Yet

Yesterday, the internet burst with excitement when a rumor about the cast of The Holiday signing on for a sequel went viral. The film’s writer-director Nancy Meyers quickly dispelled the rumors , and she and the film’s star Kate Winslet clarified that there will not be a sequel to the beloved holiday film. Now, Meyers is opening up about why there hasn’t, and likely will never be, a The Holiday 2.

In an interview with Today , the writer-director opened up about her career, and she addressed the viral rumors about a sequel to the holiday classic. Meyers then explained that this isn’t the first time she’s been asked about making The Holiday 2, she said:

I’ve been asked to make a sequel a couple times, you know. I think about it, and I just think it’s good the way it is. I don’t know how I won’t disappoint.

I have a hard time believing she’d disappoint considering her resume. Meyers is responsible for directing and writing classics like The Parent Trap and Something’s Gotta Give, plus she wrote the entire Father of the Bride trilogy. I have no doubt she would write and direct a great sequel that expands on the world of the amazing characters in The Holiday, but I also understand why she wants to let the story be.

Meyers explained that she doesn't really know what the characters are up to now, but give viewers some semblance of closure she did say:

When it ends, it ends for me. But, to make you happy I believe, I think, they’re all together.

So while we won’t be seeing The Holiday 2 on the 2023 movie schedule , at least Meyers gave us a little tidbit of information about how the four characters played by Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black are doing.

There may not be a sequel to one of the best Christmas rom-coms in the works, but lucky for us all four actors are working on various exciting projects.

Kate Winslet stars in Avatar: The Way of Water , James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel to Avatar, which comes out on December 16. The film has already received incredibly good reviews , and it sounds like audiences will be in for a treat as they journey back to Pandora.

As for the other lead of The Holiday, Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to work with Jamie Foxx on an upcoming Netflix film called Back in Action.

The ladies' love interests are also very busy. Jude Law is part of the Star Wars project Skeleton Crew , and he is working on other exciting projects like Sherlock Holmes 3 and Peter Pan & Wendy. Meanwhile, Jack Black is doing quite a bit of voice work, with two big animated movies in the works. The School of Rock star is set to reprise his role as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4, and he’s playing Bowser in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

So while Nancy Meyers has made it clear there is no The Holiday 2, at least there are lots of exciting projects to look forward to from the four lead actors. Plus you can always go back and watch the Christmas classic that is The Holiday.