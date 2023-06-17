The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Barbie Land Not Having Water, And I'm Right There With Them

The more we learn about the Barbie movie and Barbie Land, the more exciting this 2023 movie schedule entry gets. From the trailers alone we’ve gotten a glimpse into the magical dreamland, and now with a detailed set tour we’ve received even more insight into the candy-colored world Margot Robbie’s titular character lives in. Notably, this tour included her explaining how there are no elements in the hot pink universe, including water. Now, the internet is freaking out over the lack of H2O, and the incredible attention to detail in this film, and I’m right there with them.

Why There Is No Water In Barbie Land

If you watched the full trailer for Barbie , which revealed some key elements of the plot, you may have caught the main character mentioning she had noticed a few things going wrong for her, like her showers being cold. However, if you look closely at the footage of Barbie stepping under her shower, you’ll notice that there is no water coming out of the shower head. Now, in a new set tour Robbie did for AD , she explained that there are no elements in Barbie Land, saying:

There is no water in Barbie Land. No water or fire. There are no elements. It's actually funny to see how many people avoid walking [on the pool], everyone walks around the pool.

Isn’t that wild? Logically, it actually makes sense that there is no water in Barbie Land. This is because the AD video explains that in the Barbie movie , her world is like a lifesize doll house so everything is made as if it were a toy. For example, there are fake decals in the refrigerator that look like food and the dream houses don’t have walls so the cast of Barbie can wave at and talk with each other. You can take a look at the ins and outs of the bright pink set that also caused an international pink paint shortage here:

Honestly, it feels like every detail we get about this movie makes it better, and the fact that there’s no water further proves this point as many fans couldn’t get over the brilliant detail.

Fans Are Freaking Out About The Lack Of Water In Barbie Land

Much like how fans freaked out about a key detail on a Barbie poster involving Margot Robbie making her hand look like a doll’s hand, they are also losing it over this H2O situation. One fan, @AlDANS_ posted a handful of screenshots from the movie showing Barbie doing tasks that involve water, without the liquid, check it:

barbie vs water. pic.twitter.com/wvwRnuMZaAJune 16, 2023 See more

Others were quick to credit Greta Gerwig’s genius for this brilliant creative choice. For example, @lalalandism posted:

BARBIE DRINKING AND SHOWERING LIKE THIS BECAUSE THERE'S NO WATER IN BARBIELAND. GRETA GERWIG YOUR MIND!!!!

Barbie taking a shower without water was really blowing people away. However, the other water-less element that shook the internet was the moment when she walks on water after using her slide to get down from her bedroom. I too was in awe over this silly (yet surprisingly deep) choice, kind of like @Wandasariel was when they posted:

Barbie playset having flat pools and in the movie too is SOO ICONIC!!! #Barbie #MargotRobbie

Many others also pointed out how Barbie walking on water has some Biblical undertones, whether that’s intentional or not, the tweets comparing Barbie to Jesus are really funny as people like @TomZohar posted things like:

Jesus: *walks on water*Barbie: what, like it’s hard? pic.twitter.com/ygUxtg3kQuJune 16, 2023 See more

Not only did they make an A+ Legally Blonde joke, because let’s be real Barbie is also giving major Elle Woods vibes, but they also made an interesting point about the significance of her walking on water. @Hopesloop also took notice of this detail, and posted:

Whose ready for me to give a Ted Talk on the significance of #Barbie walking on water? #BarbieMovie

I know I’m ready! I personally would love to take a whole class on the hidden meanings that seem to be baked into Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie.

Watching all the trailers and behind-the-scenes content for Barbie has made one thing clear to me: there is a deep meaning hidden in all these seemingly fun and silly details, including the lack of water, and it's incredible. However, we’ll have to wait until July 21 to see what the significance of them are. So, for now, we can obsess over Barbie's dream house and fantastic land as we patiently (or impatiently) await the arrival of this bright pink movie.