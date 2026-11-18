I’ve been living for the Sunrise on the Reaping method dressing as of late. While McKenna Grace has nailed her Jennifer Lawrence-inspired looks , I’d be remiss not to shout out the Capital-level looks Elle Fanning has been serving. In the role of Effie Trinkett, Fanning is decked out in colorful and extravagant costumes, and the actor has used that as inspiration for her press tour looks. So I’m not surprised that her newest "Sunrise" dress for the Hunger Games prequel has a sheer cutout and gives massive Capital energy.

As the first reactions to Sunrise on the Reaping remain largely positive, the comments on Fanning’s "metamorphosis" dress have been glowing a well. In preparation to watch a “Sunrise on the Today show,” Fanning dropped a photo of the fit on her Instagram. Check out the pic below, which sees the actress showing off a colorful and abstract aesthetic that would make Effie proud:

Fanning has been having fun ever since she landed the role of Effie -- who she'd long been fancast as -- and she is not disappointing the fanbase. The outfits for this press tour have been nothing short of remarkable. Quite frankly, Fanning and Grace have been giving fans everything they didn’t know they wanted on that front. Whether it’s wearing a dancing ballerina as a hat or sporting a literal print of the arena, both actors have taken a visual approach to promoting the movie that's been perfect.

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Right now, Fanning’s latest dress has me thinking of butterflies. The skirt straight up channels a monarch butterfly, while the top is more abstract. Now, this could be a nod to the literal butterflies in the movie, but I think it’s her clever way of representing Effie. In the trailers, he lovable and fashionable Capital resident is seen wearing similar prints and motifs, including a necklace with a butterfly. I’m not the only one who sees the comparisons. Check out some of the comments:

We have these Katniss' lines in mockingjay that i think represent Effie so bad: 'Swathed in silk, I feel like a caterpillar in a cocoon awaiting metamorphosis.' - @uausmin

Pop off queen - @hungergameske

You're even more beautiful than butterflies. 😍❤️‍🔥🦋 - @mohammadjavad.bayat1993

Fanning the flames with wings of a flutterby fluttering buttery breezes - @alicefrenchirabbit

Obsessed with this monarch dress. - @imogen_ker

Definitely butterfly effect - @takenspecialsetofskills92

Fans are clearly thankful that the studio listened to their suggestion and cast Fanning as Effie. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer before we get to see Fanning in all of her Effie glory either. Sunrise on the Reaping will hit the 2026 movie schedule on November 20 after what feels like forever. I'm beyond curious to see how Fanning makes the role her own, but I'm also confident she'll crush it. OG Effie actress Elizabeth Banks has also praised Fanning's castin g.

There are actually a few book-to-screen adaptations hitting the big and small screens soon, but Sunrise on the Reaping is the one that really has me pumped. With a great cast and crew leading the proceedings, I'm confident that this will be another strong entry in the Hunger Games film franchise.

All the while, I hope Elle Fanning and McKenna Grace have maybe one or two great outfits left for this press tour. I wouldn't mind it at all if Fanning channeled the butterflies again as well.