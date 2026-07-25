Alan Ritchson Revealed How Long He Thinks Reacher Could Last (And I See The Vision)

Reacher is about to air its fourth season on the 2026 TV schedule , and Season 5 is already in the works . This early renewal and production signifies Amazon’s trust in the series, and that’s exactly what Alan Ritchson wants. In fact, if he gets his way, Reacher is only halfway through its run.

Seeing as Reacher is a book-to-screen adaptation of Lee Child’s novels, and he’s written 30 of them, it stands to reason that this Prime Video series could go on for a very long time. So, during an appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused , Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular Jack Reacher, was asked how long he could see the show going on for. The short answer is: a long time. However, here’s how the actor began his thoughts on Reacher’s longevity:

Who knows what demands will be placed on my career, what Amazon will want to do, what audiences will continue to show up for. I mean, really, at the end of the day, the audience will decide.

He makes a good point; Ritchson is incredibly busy with Reacher and various other projects. Currently, he has nine projects in the works, and so far, in 2026, he’s released two movies, War Machine and Motor City, and Season 4 of Reacher will drop August 12. Oh, and he’ll appear in its spinoff, Neagley, too. So, his schedule and Amazon’s plans are factors to consider when it comes to how long this show will last.

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However, the audience’s desire to keep watching with an Amazon Prime subscription is the main driving force, as the actor said: