The Oscars Featured An A+ Joke About Its Move To YouTube, And Jane Lynch Crushed

The 2026 Oscars are here, and while there have been ways to stream the Academy Awards for some time, the future will be a bit different. Beginning in 2029, the show will exclusively move to YouTube. And of course, host Conan O'Brien and the writers had to put in a joke about it.

Jane Lynch had a special cameo appearance in a skit that mimicked the ad placement in YouTube videos. She first appeared advertising a tactical flashlight, allegedly the same one that "killed Bin Laden." After Conan briefly returned, Lynch interrupted again, appearing as an attorney spreading the word about a class action suit against the people selling the tactical flashlight. Quite a fun moment for Lynch, who was not on the list of 2026 Oscars nominees.

The internet was just as big a fan as I was of Jane Lynch's skit, and made it known:

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Tonight’s #oscars are a reminder that Jane Lynch is a treasure - @IvoEmpire

#oscars2026 ok first Josh Groban, now Jane Lynch??? THERE WAS A GLEEK IN THE WRITERS ROOM !!! - @gorganmrissett

the jane lynch commercial bit got me it’s giving 30 rock #oscars - @bluth_lindsay

Next year I’m putting “Jane Lynch Cameo” on my Oscars bingo card because she’s always everywhere - @ugh_pks

Thank you Jane Lynch for reminding me to order my tactical flashlight! #Oscars - @lawryee

I was surprised by the number of Glee fans who were posting about the moment, but I guess since Lynch is one of the more prominent alumni of the show, it's only obvious people would come out of the woodwork when she popped up. That said, people, we already got the Glee reunion. I don't think a revival is coming, especially with the original cast.

To go back to the skit, it was on-brand for Conan O'Brien, who really went all out with the team to inject his comedy into the show. From the wild opening monologue, the sketches, and random props, it felt like watching him in his various late-night skits from back in the day.

With the help of Jane Lynch and many others, this has gone down as one of the funniest awards shows in some time. It's also helped that some unexpected moments threw the show into momentary chaos, including the seventh-ever tie for a category, Best Live Action Short Film. The microphone retracted during one person giving a speech, leading to an awkward moment that got some laughs from everyone.

Here's hoping the laughs continue throughout the night as the 2026 Academy Awards continue to celebrate a strong year of film. I'm eager to see what else is planned for the evening, and what other surprises may happen as winners are announced.