The Rock Talks 'Sexy' Calloused Hands And How They've Served Him Well Through His WWE And Acting Careers
By Katherine Webb published
Dwayne Johnson is not someone you want to thumb war with.
The Rock, also known as Dwayne Johnson, has had a fascinating career in the public eye. He started as a WWE wrestler, then pivoted to starring in Hollywood blockbusters. These days, he’s busy in front of the camera and behind it – but he took a moment to reflect on one of the things he credits with his incredible success: his "sexy" calloused hands.
It’s no secret that Dwayne Johnson works out – in fact, he’s the kind of guy who sometimes works out at 3:45 in the morning. Still, it’s always fun to see him share updates from the gym, even if those updates are just a picture of his hands, covered in chalk. That’s exactly what he did in his most recent Instagram post – though he also shared some interesting words of wisdom about exactly how much his hands mean to him:
It’s safe to assume that the Jungle Cruise star makes sure his hands are chalk-free before he goes in for that firm handshake. And it sounds like he takes his business dealings very seriously, even if his way of talking about it is a little more light-hearted. Take a look at his chalky and oh-so-sexy, calloused hands and musings here:
Dwayne Johnson has probably been shaking a lot of hands these days. His acting career has been in high gear for the past couple of years, with the massive success of the Jumanji franchise and his record-breaking run in Netflix’s Red Notice. And in his Hollywood career, he’s come to wear many hats, including that of a producer – and a great producer at that, according to one of his collaborators. His company, Seven Bucks Productions, is responsible for many of The Rock’s most high profile roles, including another upcoming Netflix film.
In addition to having amazing hand-shaking skills – and the work ethic to follow up on them – he’s also got a lot of tenacity when it comes to the projects he’s passionate about. He worked behind the scenes developing his Black Adam adaptation for years – so he was understandably thrilled to share an exclusive first look at the film last year.
The Rock has been working hard to make his dreams come true one handshake at a time, so he’s earned the right to be proud of those sexy, calloused hands. You can see him next in Black Adam, one of many 2022 new movie releases, which hits theaters on July 29.
