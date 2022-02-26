The Rock Talks 'Sexy' Calloused Hands And How They've Served Him Well Through His WWE And Acting Careers

The Rock, also known as Dwayne Johnson, has had a fascinating career in the public eye. He started as a WWE wrestler, then pivoted to starring in Hollywood blockbusters. These days, he’s busy in front of the camera and behind it – but he took a moment to reflect on one of the things he credits with his incredible success: his "sexy" calloused hands.

It’s no secret that Dwayne Johnson works out – in fact, he’s the kind of guy who sometimes works out at 3:45 in the morning . Still, it’s always fun to see him share updates from the gym, even if those updates are just a picture of his hands, covered in chalk. That’s exactly what he did in his most recent Instagram post – though he also shared some interesting words of wisdom about exactly how much his hands mean to him:

I always say that my name at end of any contract I sign, doesn’t “bind the agreement”. (though attorneys will disagree) The thing that binds our agreement is when I look you in the eye and we shake hands - that seals the deal. I was taught that ‘old school way of business’ a long long time ago.

It’s safe to assume that the Jungle Cruise star makes sure his hands are chalk-free before he goes in for that firm handshake. And it sounds like he takes his business dealings very seriously, even if his way of talking about it is a little more light-hearted. Take a look at his chalky and oh-so-sexy, calloused hands and musings here:

Dwayne Johnson has probably been shaking a lot of hands these days. His acting career has been in high gear for the past couple of years, with the massive success of the Jumanji franchise and his record-breaking run in Netflix’s Red Notice . And in his Hollywood career, he’s come to wear many hats, including that of a producer – and a great producer at that , according to one of his collaborators. His company, Seven Bucks Productions, is responsible for many of The Rock’s most high profile roles, including another upcoming Netflix film .

In addition to having amazing hand-shaking skills – and the work ethic to follow up on them – he’s also got a lot of tenacity when it comes to the projects he’s passionate about. He worked behind the scenes developing his Black Adam adaptation for years – so he was understandably thrilled to share an exclusive first look at the film last year.