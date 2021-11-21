How Dwayne Johnson And His Red Notice Director Are Celebrating As The Netflix Movie Continues To Smash Records

Netflix has seen a number of streaming hits in its time, but one of its latest features, Red Notice, is already proving to be one of its most successful titles. The action caper, which is only in its second weekend of streaming, has been making some serious noise. During its first weekend, it managed to claim the biggest opening day for any movie release on the platform. And now, the movie has nabbed a few other massive accomplishments, which has Dwayne Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber celebrating.

The actor recently took to his Instagram account to share a video that featured both him and his director. The clip shows the excited pair at The Rock’s house, where their loved ones have planned a special party to celebrate the film’s success. But what exactly are they commemorating you might ask? Well, according to the filmmaker, Red Notice was viewed by 150 million people during its opening weekend alone, which is apparently a record for any platform. Not only that, but it’s also set to become the most-watched movie in the history of Netflix. You can check out the post down below:

Given the premise and star power behind the action/adventure flick, many likely assumed it would perform well. However, I’m not sure just how many people would’ve predicted it would be the most-watched film in Netflix’s history. It’s a massive accomplishment, and everyone involved certainly deserves to celebrate. And given that post, I’d wager that both Dwayne Johnson and Rawson Marshall Thurber really lived it up that evening. Though the second photo in Johnson’s post is probably clear enough proof of that.

When the movie earned the streamer’s biggest opening last weekend, The Rock took to social media then to share thanks with the fans and the cast and crew. Likewise, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds took to their respective accounts to celebrate the achievement. Reynolds also posted when the movie hit the top of the streaming service’s Top 10 list.

The film has also been well received by fans at this point, as it has scored a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the reactions, viewers seem to be particularly pleased with the pairing of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. There are also a number of fun twists that certainly keep audiences guessing. In addition, audiences got some sweet easter eggs, which pay homage to vintage action franchises like Indiana Jones . All in all, this amounts to an action-packed adventure that has plenty of laughs.

What likely makes all of these accomplishments even sweeter for the cast is that they had a fun time making the movie. The Rock and Ryan Reynolds seem to have had a particularly enjoyable experience, as their humorous interactions would cause them to break during scenes. Reynolds jokingly believes he “wasted millions” of Netflix’s money by causing his fellow actors to break. However, based on the receipts we’re seeing now, I’d say the streamer probably doesn’t hold any hard feelings about it.

Though a sequel has yet to be formally announced, Dwayne Johnson’s reference to “the Red Notice world/universe” could mean there are, at the very least, ideas for the future. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if a follow-up gets the thumbs up in the near future. But in the meantime, let’s just let those who worked on this movie relish the fruits of their labor.