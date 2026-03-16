The Surprising Reason Why Oscars' Bridesmaids Reunion Was Missing Co-Star Wendi McLendon-Covey

The 2026 Oscars have come and gone, and aside from the Academy Award winers there were plenty of other memorable moments from the event. Chief among them was when the Bridesmaids cast reunited to celebrate its anniversary, while also presenting the Sound categories. But one of the movie's comedic legends was noticeably missing: Wendi McLendon-Covey. And now we know the surprising reason why she was excluded from the celebration.

Bridesmaids has plenty of quotable one-liners, and it's remained a vital part of pop culture since its release back in 2011. Fans who regularly re-watch Bridesmaids were hyped to see the women onstage together, but Wendi's absence was definitely felt. The Reno 911! actress took to social media to explain why she wasn't at the Oscars, posting:

A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey) A photo posted by on

Well, that certainly explain it. According to McLendon-Covey, she was missing from the Bridesmaids because she was recovering from plastic surgery. Specifically a neck lift, which she makes a joke about the post to her 309k followers on Instagram. So while fans of Paul Feig's beloved comedy would have loved seeing the gang all back together, at least it's clear that Wendi wasn't just left out arbitrarily. As she put it, there's "no drama" involved in her absence.

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When the Bridesmaids cast appeared at the Oscars, they had some delightful bits prepared while also doing some presenting. The ensemble took jabs at folks in the audience, as well as themselves in self-deprecating fashion.

(Image credit: ABC)

In my opinion, Bridesmaids is one of the best comedies of all time. The movie is endlessly quotable, while also having an emotional story about friendship at its core. I personally remember seeing the R-rated comedy in theaters for the first time, and nearly crying with laughter alongside a raucous group of moviegoers. Bridesmaids crushed at the box office, and is referenced and quoted so often you'd forget it was released over a decade ago. But that's the power of film, with Paul Feig's acclaimed movie being just as relevant as it was upon arriving in theaters.

Wendi McLendon-Covey's post on Instagram has been getting tons of likes and comments, with folks hoping she rests and sending her healing energy. There was tons of discourse online about her being left out of the Bridesmaids reunion, with fans wondering if she was booked on another gig or simply not invited. But it turns out that her neck lift took her out of the running, and there's seemingly no hard feelings.

For those looking to rewatch Bridesmaids, it's currently available for those with Starz, or the add-on with a Hulu subscription. The countless fans of the comedy will be glad to know that Wendi McLendon-Covey was likely invited to the Oscars reunion, but the timing simply didn't work out for the comedy legend.